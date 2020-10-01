GWAR Releases 'Sick Of You' Live Video Featuring ODERUS URUNGUS

It has been 30 of your Earth "years" since your Lords and Masters GWAR released what many consider to be the band's career-defining album "Scumdogs Of The Universe". In celebration of this momentous occasion, GWAR is pleased as piss to unveil 30th-anniversary versions of "Scumdogs Of The Universe". The album will be available on October 30 on CD, double LP, cassette and digital and is available for pre-order here.

Today the band unleashes another classic performance video, a live version of "Sick Of You", featuring the late great Oderus Urungus on vocals. Watch it below.

Beefcake The Mighty opined: "Oh Oderus, alas, how we miss your bellicose belligerence! Our fans always want us to play the song 'Sick Of You', so naturally, we hate playing it and try to avoid it wherever we can. It really is the most ridiculous GWAR song there is. So, enjoy this tidbit Ding Dongs!"

Since GWAR's formation, the band has released fourteen studio albums, two live albums, numerous music videos and have sold over 800,000 records in the United States alone. Known for its outrageous violence and sexual humor often incorporating social and political satire, GWAR has attracted acclaim and controversy for both their music and live performances.

The story of GWAR begins in the deepest reaches of outer space. Long ago, the beings who would become the infamous shock rock band GWAR were part of an elite fighting force, the Scumdogs of the Universe. For eons, they served as thralls to a supreme being known only as the Master. But one by one, each member of the band earned a glaring reputation for being an intergalactic fuck-up. And so, they were banished, sent away on a fool's errand to conquer an insignificant shit ball floating in a dark corner of the universe; the planet Earth. Once here, GWAR shaped the face of the globe, destroying and rebuilding the natural world, and giving rise to all of human history before settling into their role as the most outrageous rock band in history. Aliens to some, gods and demons to others, GWAR is eternal.

Dave Brockie, who fronted GWAR under the name Oderus Urungus, was found dead in his home in Richmond, Virginia in March 2014. According to Virginia's State Medical Examiner's Office, he died from acute heroin toxicity by accidental means.

Brockie was last remaining original member of GWAR, which was founded 36 years ago. He was 50 years old.

The satirical metal band earned a following for its macabre, over-the-top costumes, offensive lyrics and graphic, gore-soaked shows, in which the bandmembers performed as the descendants of alien warriors who arrived on Earth to enslave and slaughter the human race.

