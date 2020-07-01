GWAR Joins Forces With IN DE GOOT ENTERTAINMENT

In De Goot Entertainment, the New York City-based music management firm founded and run by Bill McGathy, today announced the worldwide management signing of the legendary Grammy-nominated intergalactic rockers GWAR.

"You can't talk about outrageous live performances and career longevity in the heavy metal world without talking about this legendary band," said McGathy. "As human scum, we are excited to dive right in, and grateful to have been accepted into the ferociously ingenious world of GWAR!"

"We're gonna be rich! Filthy fucking rich, I tell you," said GWAR's Blothar The Berserker. "Imagine all the rolls of toilet paper and hand sanitizer I can buy…

"In De Goot will help us in our never-ending mission to destroy the music industry from the inside. We will bring this den of iniquity to its knees."

Since GWAR's formation in 1984, the band has released fourteen studio albums, two live albums, numerous music videos and have sold over 800,000 records in the United States alone. Known for its outrageous violence and sexual humor often incorporating social and political satire, GWAR has attracted acclaim and controversy for both their music and live performances.

The story of GWAR begins in the deepest reaches of outer space. Long ago, the beings who would become the infamous shock rock band GWAR were part of an elite fighting force, the Scumdogs of the Universe. For eons, they served as thralls to a supreme being known only as the Master. But one by one, each member of the band earned a glaring reputation for being an intergalactic fuck-up. And so, they were banished, sent away on a fool's errand to conquer an insignificant shit ball floating in a dark corner of the universe; the planet Earth. Once here, GWAR shaped the face of the globe, destroying and rebuilding the natural world, and giving rise to all of human history before settling into their role as the most outrageous rock band in history. Aliens to some, gods and demons to others, GWAR is eternal.