GWAR Joins Forces With IN DE GOOT ENTERTAINMENT

July 1, 2020 0 Comments

GWAR Joins Forces With IN DE GOOT ENTERTAINMENT

In De Goot Entertainment, the New York City-based music management firm founded and run by Bill McGathy, today announced the worldwide management signing of the legendary Grammy-nominated intergalactic rockers GWAR.

"You can't talk about outrageous live performances and career longevity in the heavy metal world without talking about this legendary band," said McGathy. "As human scum, we are excited to dive right in, and grateful to have been accepted into the ferociously ingenious world of GWAR!"

"We're gonna be rich! Filthy fucking rich, I tell you," said GWAR's Blothar The Berserker. "Imagine all the rolls of toilet paper and hand sanitizer I can buy…

"In De Goot will help us in our never-ending mission to destroy the music industry from the inside. We will bring this den of iniquity to its knees."

Since GWAR's formation in 1984, the band has released fourteen studio albums, two live albums, numerous music videos and have sold over 800,000 records in the United States alone. Known for its outrageous violence and sexual humor often incorporating social and political satire, GWAR has attracted acclaim and controversy for both their music and live performances.

The story of GWAR begins in the deepest reaches of outer space. Long ago, the beings who would become the infamous shock rock band GWAR were part of an elite fighting force, the Scumdogs of the Universe. For eons, they served as thralls to a supreme being known only as the Master. But one by one, each member of the band earned a glaring reputation for being an intergalactic fuck-up. And so, they were banished, sent away on a fool's errand to conquer an insignificant shit ball floating in a dark corner of the universe; the planet Earth. Once here, GWAR shaped the face of the globe, destroying and rebuilding the natural world, and giving rise to all of human history before settling into their role as the most outrageous rock band in history. Aliens to some, gods and demons to others, GWAR is eternal.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).