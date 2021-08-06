GWAR Documentary To Debut At This Year's FANTASTIC FEST

"This Is GWAR", the powerful story of the most iconic heavy metal/art collective/monster band in the universe, as told by the humans who have fought to keep it alive for over thirty years, will premiere at this year's Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas. The documentary contains interviews with the GWAR bandmembers, both past and present, as well as other artists, including Weird Al Yankovic, Thomas Lennnon, Alex Winter, Bam Margera and Ethan Embry, including never-before-seen footage of legendary GWAR frontman Dave Brockie.

Bob Gorman, author of "Let There Be GWAR" (2015), and longtime artist and performer for GWAR, had this to say about the film: "The story that emerges shows the trials and tribulations of GWAR. The founders of this band deserve credit, and that perspective is in there, but it also follows the story of those who have lived with the band and sought to keep it alive these many years."

"This Is GWAR" was directed by Scott Barber ("Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story"), with producers Tommy Avallone ("Bill Murray Stories") and Josh Goldbloom ("V/H/S/94"). Executive producers include Bill Parks, Zach Blair, Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor. The film was edited by Casey Matthews.

Brockie, who fronted GWAR under the name Oderus Urungus, was found dead in his home in Richmond, Virginia in March 2014. According to Virginia's State Medical Examiner's Office, he died from acute heroin toxicity by accidental means.

Brockie was last remaining original member of GWAR, which was founded 37 years ago. He was 50 years old.

The satirical metal band earned a following for its macabre, over-the-top costumes, offensive lyrics and graphic, gore-soaked shows, in which the bandmembers performed as the descendants of alien warriors who arrived on Earth to enslave and slaughter the human race.