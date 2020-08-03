GWAR, BLACK VEIL BRIDES' ANDY BIERSACK Guest On Premiere Episode Of SYFY's 'Metal Crush Monday' (Video)

Syfy has premiered "Metal Crush Monday", a month-long programming stunt featuring interviews conducted by Syfy Wire's Whitney Moore, with some of the biggest names in heavy metal.

In the first episode, Moore speaks with The Berserker Blöthar and Pustulus Maximus of GWAR. Then later in the episode, Andy Biersack (a.k.a. Andy Black) of BLACK VEIL BRIDES joins Whitney. Topics discussed throughout this podcast include GWAR's coffee, the GWARantine, GWAR's comics, an upcoming Halloween performance, Juggalos, "Poltergeist", "Star Trek", body shaming, the 30th anniversary of "Scumdogs Of The Universe", Marilyn Manson, the "Dark Night: Death Metal" comics, Greg Capullo, Dee Snider of TWISTED SISTER, BUTCHER BABIES, VENOM, Super7 toys, King Diamond, "Re-Stitch These Wounds", "The Ghost Of Ohio", Z2 comics, IRON MAIDEN, Marvel comics, KISS, Gene Simmons, the "Batman" movies, "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre", BLACK VEIL BRIDES' live stream from the Whisky, Ozzy Osbourne, the 1986 film "Trick Or Treat" and much more.

Future segments surrounding "metal" movies will include Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT, STONE SOUR), Scott Ian (ANTHRAX), Jonathan Davis (KORN), Maria Brink (IN THIS MOMENT), and more, sharing their love for sci-fi, fantasy and horror, and discussing the organic crossover between genre and heavy metal. Additionally, fans will be able to go online to Syfy Wire's YouTube page or listen to an original limited-series podcast (available on Syfy.com and major podcast platforms), for full conversations that dig deeper into each artist's favorite sci-fi and horror content, metal inspirations and more.

"We know there's a natural connection between fans of metal and genre," shared SVP of Syfy Wire and personal heavy metal aficionado Sandy Deane. "Syfy is bringing both together in a way that may seem surprising to some, but makes perfect sense to us."

The full "Metal Crush Monday" lineup includes:

* "Lake Placid" (Monday, August 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT)

Guests: Pustulus Maximus and The Berserker Blother (GWAR), Andy Biersack (BLACK VEIL BRIDES)

* "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" (Monday, August 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT)

Guests: Heidi Shepherd (BUTCHER BABIES), Ash Costello (NEW YEARS DAY), Lajon Witherspoon (SEVENDUST)

* "Underworld: Blood Wars" (Monday, August 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT)

Guests: Scott Ian (ANTHRAX), Aaron Douglas ("Battlestar Galactica")

* "Halloween" (2007) (Monday, August 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT)

Guests: Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT), Jonathan Davis (KORN), Maria Brink (IN THIS MOMENT), Wendy Dio

