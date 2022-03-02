GWAR Announces Spring 2022 U.S. Tour With CROWBAR

GWAR will return to the road in North America this spring. The first leg of "The Black Death Rager World Tour" kicks off May 19 in Ft. Wayne, Indiana and runs through June 17 in Reading, Pennsylvania. Support on the trek will come from CROWBAR, THE NATIVE HOWL and NEKROGOBLIKON. Tickets go on sale to fan club members this Thursday, March 3 and to the general public this Friday, March 4.

GWAR frontman Blothar The Berserker comments on the upcoming tour: "Ah, the cruel spring, when life bursts forth and humans are reminded how dead they are inside! The horrific majesty of GWAR will blow through your town like painted ladies working the block for that rock."

GWAR with CROWBAR, THE NATIVE HOWL, NEKROGOBLIKON:

May 19 - Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s*

May 20 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant* (PointFest PreParty)

May 21 - Wichita, KS @ TempleLive*

May 23 - Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

May 24 - Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater

May 26 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

May 27 - Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre

May 28 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

May 29 - Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

May 31 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

Jun. 02 - Destin, FL @ Club LA

Jun. 03 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

Jun. 04 - Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

Jun. 05 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

Jun. 07 - Joliet, IL @ The Forge

Jun. 08 - Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center

Jun. 10 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Jun. 11 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

Jun. 12 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live

Jun. 14 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally’s

Jun. 15 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Jun. 16 - Providence, RI @ The Strand

Jun. 17 - Reading, PA @ Reverb

* No CROWBAR

GWAR's new album, "The New Dark Ages", will be released June 3 on CD and digital, and on September 16 on vinyl and cassette via GWAR's own label Pit Records. The art was created by Alex Horley.

"The New Dark Ages" album concept is tied to a companion graphic novel, "GWAR In The Duoverse Of Absurdity", which will be released by Z2 Comics on June 3. In the graphic novel, the bandmembers are sucked off into an alternate universe to do battle with their evil twins and the specter of rogue technology. On "The New Dark Ages", our heroes floorboard it through a kaleidoscope of hard-driving heavy metal, and rock and fucking roll, building on their hilarious mythos, introducing cool new characters, and cataloging mankind’s hapless abandonment of their passions, rituals, and beliefs.

"GWAR In The Duoverse Of Absurdity" chronicles the epic battle between GWAR and their doppelgangers from an alternate universe the band discovers behind their treasured Magic Mirror. The book uses an innovative storytelling technique that combines words and pictures printed on paper (made from real trees!) in a seamless format we are calling a "graphic novel." The tale is illustrated by the masterful talents of Andy MacDonald ("Wolverine", "Dr Strange", "Wonder Woman"), Shane White ("Things Undone", "Braun", "Endless Summer"), Matt Maguire (GWAR) and Bob Gorman (GWAR).