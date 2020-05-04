GWAR Announces 'Scumdogs Of The Universe' 30th-Anniversary Box Set

Human scum! Times are tough. You've probably missed rent and emptied your bank account on toilet paper, frozen pizzas, and subscriptions to porn sites. Now that you are unemployed and destitute, your Lords and Masters GWAR have created something new to tempt you into wasting your meager stimulus checks. 2020 marks of the 30th anniversary of seminal GWAR album "Scumdogs Of The Universe". 30 fucking years! Who would have thought??

In celebration of this momentous occasion, GWAR is pleased to announce a special 30th-anniversary "Scumdogs Of The Universe" box set. This limited-edition release of "Scumdogs Of The Universe" has been completely remixed, remastered, and perfected by Ronan Chris Murphy. Hear GWAR's classic breakout album the way the Scumdogs intended the listener to hear it.

The 30th-anniversary "Scumdogs of the Universe" box set includes never-before-released versions of songs you love with lots of goodies and collectibles thrown in.

This massive collection includes:

* Remixed and remastered album on two 180-gram white and red opaque vinyl discs

* Cassette of demos and rarities

* 48-page book of classic photos, gig posters and more

* GWAR illustrated vinyl slipmat

* Giant 3-foot x 4-foot subway poster of the album cover image

* Collectable reproduction All Access pass

* 8x10 promo photo

* Enclosed in a custom display box

* MP3, WAV, or FLAC download of the remastered audio

* Sticker Pack

* Death Certificate

Pre-order your copy at this location.

Signed sets come with custom swirl vinyl and they are available exclusively at GWAR.net.

Demo cassette track listing:

01. Vlad The Impaler

02. Black & Huge

03. Years W/O

04. Sexy Song

05. Death Pod

06. Cardinal Syn

07. Cool Place To Park

08. Jellyfish (King Queen)

09. Bring Me The Child

10. Slave Song

Vinyl track listing:

Side A

01. Salamanizer

02. Maggots

03. Sick Of You

04. Vlad The Impaler

Side B

05. Slaughterama

06. King Queen

Side C

07. Horror Of Yig

08. Love Surgery

09. Sexecutioner

Side D

10. Years Without Light

11. Black N Huge

12. Death Pod

13. Cool Place To Park