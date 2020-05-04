GWAR Announces 'Scumdogs Of The Universe' 30th-Anniversary Box Set

Human scum! Times are tough. You've probably missed rent and emptied your bank account on toilet paper, frozen pizzas, and subscriptions to porn sites. Now that you are unemployed and destitute, your Lords and Masters GWAR have created something new to tempt you into wasting your meager stimulus checks. 2020 marks of the 30th anniversary of seminal GWAR album "Scumdogs Of The Universe". 30 fucking years! Who would have thought??
In celebration of this momentous occasion, GWAR is pleased to announce a special 30th-anniversary "Scumdogs Of The Universe" box set. This limited-edition release of "Scumdogs Of The Universe" has been completely remixed, remastered, and perfected by Ronan Chris Murphy. Hear GWAR's classic breakout album the way the Scumdogs intended the listener to hear it.
The 30th-anniversary "Scumdogs of the Universe" box set includes never-before-released versions of songs you love with lots of goodies and collectibles thrown in.
This massive collection includes:
* Remixed and remastered album on two 180-gram white and red opaque vinyl discs
* Cassette of demos and rarities
* 48-page book of classic photos, gig posters and more
* GWAR illustrated vinyl slipmat
* Giant 3-foot x 4-foot subway poster of the album cover image
* Collectable reproduction All Access pass
* 8x10 promo photo
* Enclosed in a custom display box
* MP3, WAV, or FLAC download of the remastered audio
* Sticker Pack
* Death Certificate
Pre-order your copy at this location.
Signed sets come with custom swirl vinyl and they are available exclusively at GWAR.net.
Demo cassette track listing:
01. Vlad The Impaler
02. Black & Huge
03. Years W/O
04. Sexy Song
05. Death Pod
06. Cardinal Syn
07. Cool Place To Park
08. Jellyfish (King Queen)
09. Bring Me The Child
10. Slave Song
Vinyl track listing:
Side A
01. Salamanizer
02. Maggots
03. Sick Of You
04. Vlad The Impaler
Side B
05. Slaughterama
06. King Queen
Side C
07. Horror Of Yig
08. Love Surgery
09. Sexecutioner
Side D
10. Years Without Light
11. Black N Huge
12. Death Pod
13. Cool Place To Park