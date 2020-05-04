GWAR Announces 'Scumdogs Of The Universe' 30th-Anniversary Box Set

May 4, 2020 0 Comments

GWAR Announces 'Scumdogs Of The Universe' 30th-Anniversary Box Set

Human scum! Times are tough. You've probably missed rent and emptied your bank account on toilet paper, frozen pizzas, and subscriptions to porn sites. Now that you are unemployed and destitute, your Lords and Masters GWAR have created something new to tempt you into wasting your meager stimulus checks. 2020 marks of the 30th anniversary of seminal GWAR album "Scumdogs Of The Universe". 30 fucking years! Who would have thought??

In celebration of this momentous occasion, GWAR is pleased to announce a special 30th-anniversary "Scumdogs Of The Universe" box set. This limited-edition release of "Scumdogs Of The Universe" has been completely remixed, remastered, and perfected by Ronan Chris Murphy. Hear GWAR's classic breakout album the way the Scumdogs intended the listener to hear it.

The 30th-anniversary "Scumdogs of the Universe" box set includes never-before-released versions of songs you love with lots of goodies and collectibles thrown in.

This massive collection includes:

* Remixed and remastered album on two 180-gram white and red opaque vinyl discs
* Cassette of demos and rarities
* 48-page book of classic photos, gig posters and more
* GWAR illustrated vinyl slipmat
* Giant 3-foot x 4-foot subway poster of the album cover image
* Collectable reproduction All Access pass
* 8x10 promo photo
* Enclosed in a custom display box
* MP3, WAV, or FLAC download of the remastered audio
* Sticker Pack
* Death Certificate

Pre-order your copy at this location.

Signed sets come with custom swirl vinyl and they are available exclusively at GWAR.net.

Demo cassette track listing:

01. Vlad The Impaler
02. Black & Huge
03. Years W/O
04. Sexy Song
05. Death Pod
06. Cardinal Syn
07. Cool Place To Park
08. Jellyfish (King Queen)
09. Bring Me The Child
10. Slave Song

Vinyl track listing:

Side A

01. Salamanizer
02. Maggots
03. Sick Of You
04. Vlad The Impaler

Side B

05. Slaughterama
06. King Queen

Side C

07. Horror Of Yig
08. Love Surgery
09. Sexecutioner

Side D

10. Years Without Light
11. Black N Huge
12. Death Pod
13. Cool Place To Park

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).