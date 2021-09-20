GWAR Announces First NFT Collection

GWAR and Fanaply have announced digital collectibles partnership for the iconic heavy metal band's very first NFTs. Fanaply, one of the industry leading NFT developers in music, sports and entertainment, will mint and distribute the GWAR Official NFT Collection. The limited-edition collection will be available for purchase beginning September 20 at 12 p.m. EDT at www.fanaply.com/gwar, and in the GWAR merch store.

The GWAR Official NFT Collection includes three different NFTs, featuring music and brand new, original digital art from Matt Maguire of GWAR. The NFTs in partnership with Fanaply will be all minted and backed on the Ethereum blockchain so they are guaranteed scarce and unique. Each NFT will be available to all fans for direct purchase at accessible prices, from $20 to $250.

GWAR lead singer The Berserker Blóthar had this to say about the release: "Our manager Sleazy P. Martini tells me that with these NFTs, our fans will get some cool, original, never-before-seen GWAR art, and they can own a little piece of the GWAR universe. He also tells me that if we sell enough of them, I can buy lots of curly fries."

"We're thrilled to be bringing limited-edition digital assets to the incredible fans of the iconic band GWAR," said Grant Dexter, co-founder and CEO of Fanaply. "NFTs offer bands a new and creative way to express themselves to their fan communities, while allowing those fans to collect, commemorate and celebrate the bands creations via our digital collectibles. Our NFTs are built for fans — they are inclusive, environmentally friendly and offer fans real digital ownership for the first time ever."

GWAR Official NFT Collection:

*Scumdog Legionnaire* - Only 10 limited edition NFTs available, for direct purchase for $250:

The rarest of honors that any human can achieve is to fight (and most likely die) beside the Scumdogs of the Universe. The select few who have achieved this privilege have now become Legend!

*Slave of GWAR* - Only 50 limited edition NFTs available, for direct purchase for $40:

Only the cream of the human crop are selected by GWAR to ascend to the status of Slave. In the past, the only way to achieve this honor was through years of physical service to GWAR. Now there is a short cut.

*Bohab 4 Lyfe – 250 limited edition NFTs available, for direct purchase for $20:

Bohabs are humans who worship our Lords and Masters, GWAR. Some claim that the Bohabs are a secret cult, dedicated to chaos and abandon. Some are right. Now you can prove that you are among their ranks with this entry level NFT.

The very first GWAR NFT collection will be produced and sold by Fanaply, a leader in developing NFTs from the biggest names in music, sports and entertainment for the world's biggest fans. In 2021 alone, Fanaply has launched official NFTs for American Express and Grammy-nominated artist SZA, NASCAR teams 23XI Racing and JTG Daugherty Racing, the 2021 Kentucky Derby and Churchill Downs Racetrack, NHL teams New Jersey Devils, Nashville Predators and Florida Panthers and Misfits Gaming Group. In 2019, Fanaply announced its first endeavor in the live events and entertainment space via a partnership with Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, powering their digital collectibles program.

Fanaply has the most environmentally friendly NFTs and has built a system that dramatically reduces the impact of energy consumption. Fanaply believes the future of NFTs is an accessible one, where people can actually afford to buy them and purchase with credit and debit cards.