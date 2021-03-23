GWAR And PUCK HCKY Release New Hockey-Themed Collaboration

Puck Hcky, the hockey-based fashion brand, has announced a new relationship with GWAR to deliver a new collection of items.

Matt Marini, CEO of Puck Hcky, said: "Are you kidding? How insane is it that we have had requests from all over the planet to hook up with GWAR on some hockey jerseys? How could we say no? Well, we couldn't… we were given no choice! We love it that both humans and non-humans have asked us for these!"

Berserker Blothar of GWAR added: "Drop the gloves and get ready to see blood on the ice! Wear your GWAR hockey jersey with pride and show support for Antarctica's home team, the mighty GWAR!"

The Gwar X Puck Hcky collection includes pro-level quality hockey-themed items like crested hockey jerseys, with more to come soon.

The collection has just dropped and is available at www.puckhcky.com.