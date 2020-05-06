GUS G. Says Lack Of Over-The-Top Guitar Playing On OZZY OSBOURNE's 'Ordinary Man' Album 'Was Probably Done On Purpose'

Greek guitar virtuoso Gus G., who joined Ozzy Osbourne's band more than a decade ago, was asked in a new interview with the "Talk Toomey" podcast if he was able to listen to the legendary BLACK SABBATH singer's solo album objectively. Released in February, "Ordinary Man" features producer Andrew Watt on guitar, with additional guest appearances by Slash and Tom Morello.

Gus said (hear audio below): "I actually just listened to it, to be honest, as a fan. I did not think of, 'Oh, I would have done this and that here' — I didn't get into that. I just actually listened to the songs for what they were — I took it for what it was without really thinking, "If it would have had more guitar here or there,' or, 'I would have done that.'

"Honestly, the new record [Ozzy] made, it's not even really a heavy metal record like his previous stuff was," he continued. "It's a totally different record. It's still Ozzy, of course, but a good mix of pop and rock stuff — more like hard rock stuff. I didn't hear… There wasn't the heavy stuff that you would hear that [longtime Ozzy guitarist] Zakk [Wylde] did and all that. So I took it for what it is. It's Ozzy today collaborating with whoever he's collaborating.

"Did I like the songs? Yes, I did. And that's all that matters to me."

When host Joshua Toomey pointed out to Gus that a common complaint from Ozzy fans about the singer's new album has been the the lack of over-the-top guitar playing on "Ordinary Man", Gus said: "That element was certainly missing from this record, but I thought it was probably done on purpose like that. Because I remember when I was there and we did all the guitar parts for [2010's] 'Scream', I went back home, and they were, like, 'Well, we need you to come back and add more guitar.' And I was, like, 'Wow! There's already a lot of solos.' And they were, like, 'Well, add more,' because that's a thing that Ozzy is known for — not just plain rhythm tracks, but having all those little guitar fills here and there. I remember back then they asked me specifically to do more fills and more lead breaks here and there. But I think this album was a bit more simplistic when it came to the guitar. But I think that was done for a reason. I think the guy Andrew Watt is a blues-rock guitar player, so it's not like your typical metal guitar guy. I think he did a great job. He's a great songwriter. That guy is really talented."

It was announced in April 2017 that Wylde would be rejoining Ozzy's backing group for all his future solo show dates. Osbourne's touring lineup also includes Rob "Blasko" Nicholson on bass, Tommy Clufetos on drums and Adam Wakeman on keyboards.

Wylde originally joined Osbourne's band more three decades ago and backed the legendary frontman from 1987 to 1995, then again in 1998, from 2001 to 2004 and also from 2006 to 2009.

