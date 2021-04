GUS G. Releases Music Video For New Solo Single 'Exosphere'

Greek guitar virtuoso Gus G., well known in rock and metal circles for his work as Ozzy Osbourne's guitarist and as leader of his own band FIREWIND, has released the official music video for his new solo single, "Exosphere". The track features Dennis Ward on bass and Jan-Vincent Velazco on drums. The artwork for the single was created by Gustavo Sazes, with whom Gus has worked since 2007.

"Exosphere" was written during times of pandemic and is part of several songs to be released in the near future, It's also the first attempt of Gus using a seven-string guitar in an official recording.

Gus states: "When the pandemic hit in early 2020, all world touring plans for FIREWIND were canceled. I found myself stuck at home for a whole year and not knowing what the future will bring. I slowly started putting down new riffs and ideas on my computer and before I knew it, I already gathered enough material for a new album. With a new reality in front of me, I started developing the new solo project and this time I decided to let my guitar be the voice, instead of having a singer or special guests. This led me to creating a bunch of new instrumental songs. 'Exosphere' was one of the first ideas I put together. I went through many different versions and arrangements before I settled for the final one. The last addition to the song was incorporating some lower registered riffs, after I got my hands on a seven-string guitar for the first time last summer. The goal was to add some new elements to my music while maintaining my sound and style that I've been known for. I'm really happy with the end results and I hope you enjoy the new music. Stay tuned for more to come in the near future!"

Last November, Gus confirmed that he had begun work on a new solo album which he said looked like it would be "all instrumental."

Gus previously discussed a possible new solo LP during an April 2020 interview with U.K.'s "NI Rocks" radio show. At the time, he said: "I'm thinking of making, actually, a full-on instrumental record next. I've done a lot of collaborations already and I've tried out the trio thing and I think I'm kind of ready now for that guitar instrumental record that more or less everybody wanted me to do for a number of years and I always said no. [Laughs] I needed to really get a lot of these things out of my system first and try out all these things, and I think I'm ready to try that one out now. So I don't know how long it's gonna take me and when it's gonna come out. A lot will depend on FIREWIND as well and what happens with the band and how much we can tour and how the album is received. But, yeah, I'm slowly compiling ideas for possible instrumentals and an instrumental record. I think it will be a good time to let my guitar be the voice."

In September 2019, Gus issued a digital-only solo EP, "Live In Budapest - Part 1", consisting of four tracks recorded on the guitarist's headline European tour in support of his latest album release, "Fearless". The world tour saw Gus and his band share stages around the world with legendary guitarists like Richie Kotzen, Vinnie Moore followed by his own headline dates and a massive tour as special guest of Los Angeles rockers STEEL PANTHER.

Gus's most recent solo band featured Dennis Ward (PINK CREAM 69, UNISONIC) on bass and vocals and longtime drummer Johan Nunez (FIREWIND, ex-KAMELOT).

"Fearless" was released in April 2018 via AFM Records. The follow-up to 2015's "Brand New Revolution" marked Gus's first release since exiting Osbourne's band in 2017.

On "Fearless", Gus joined forces with Ward and drummer Will Hunt (EVANESCENCE).

FIREWIND's ninth, self-titled studio album was made available last May.

The band recently parted ways with guitarist/keyboardist Bob Katsionis and singer Henning Basse.

FIREWIND's new vocalist is Herbie Langhans, who has previously played with AVANTASIA and SINBREED.