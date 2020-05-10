GUS G.: Playing With OZZY OSBOURNE Was 'A Big Learning Experience'

Greek guitar virtuoso Gus G., who joined Ozzy Osbourne's band more than a decade ago, was asked in a new interview with "The Five Count" radio show what it was like landing the gig with the legendary BLACK SABBATH singer. "I would be a liar if I would tell you it wasn't intimidating at first," he responded (hear audio below). But I'm the kind of guy who's up for challenges, and I thought this is the opportunity of a lifetime, so I said, 'No matter what comes out of it, just be prepared for it and just give it all you've got. This is your chance.' And I really enjoyed it. Every single day that I spent there in that camp and we were on tour and making the record and everything, I enjoyed it a lot. It was great. And it was a big learning experience. It was just good to be around such a big organization and see how they work and be a part of it. It was just cool."

According to Gus, it was especially exciting for him to perform riffs and guitar solos originally recorded by some of his greatest musical inspirations, Randy Rhoads, Zakk Wylde and Tony Iommi.

"You have the whole 'pinch me' moment every day, basically, playing that catalog," Gus said. "And it's basically what Mike Bordin [former Ozzy drummer] used to say 'the Bible of heavy metal.' [Laughs] And it's so true. [Ozzy] has such an amazing body of work. So, yeah, it was great to be on stage with him and play those songs, play such big shows. Yeah, it was amazing. I think for any musician that ever gets to do something on a larger scale, it's just a great experience — you learn a lot from that. And then you can go back to what you were doing."

It was announced in April 2017 that Wylde would be rejoining Ozzy's backing group for all his future solo show dates. Osbourne's touring lineup also includes Rob "Blasko" Nicholson on bass, Tommy Clufetos on drums and Adam Wakeman on keyboards.

Wylde originally joined Osbourne's band more three decades ago and backed the legendary frontman from 1987 to 1995, then again in 1998, from 2001 to 2004 and also from 2006 to 2009.

Gus's long-running band FIREWIND will release its ninth, self-titled studio album on May 15.




