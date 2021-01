GUS G. Launches His Own Pickup Company, BLACKFIRE PICKUPS

Greek guitar virtuoso Gus G., well known in rock and metal circles for his work as Ozzy Osbourne's guitarist and as leader of his own band FIREWIND, has announced his own pickup company, Blackfire Pickups.

The company's product line will initially launch with two pickup sets, Immortal and Proteus, which were previously available exclusively with Gus's latest signature Jackson guitars.

"Creating my own pickups was a dream come true," Gus says. "This wasn't about making another signature piece of gear but rather than creating something new from scratch based in my 20-year-long experience touring and recording professionally.

"Being on a constant search for the perfect tone, I wanted to make the pickup that will be suitable not only for myself, but for any rock and metal player that is looking for solid, uncompromising tone."

The Immortal and Proteus pickup sets are available now for €175 (approximately $215) and €199 (approximately $245), respectively.

For more information, visit Blackfire Pickups.

Last year, Gus confirmed that he had begun work on a new solo album. He told U.K.'s "NI Rocks" radio show: "I've done a lot of collaborations already and I've tried out the trio thing and I think I'm kind of ready now for that guitar instrumental record that more or less everybody wanted me to do for a number of years and I always said no. [Laughs] I needed to really get a lot of these things out of my system first and try out all these things, and I think I'm ready to try that one out now. So I don't know how long it's gonna take me and when it's gonna come out. A lot will depend on FIREWIND as well and what happens with the band and how much we can tour and how the album is received. But, yeah, I'm slowly compiling ideas for possible instrumentals and an instrumental record. I think it will be a good time to let my guitar be the voice."

In September 2019, Gus issued a digital-only solo EP, "Live In Budapest - Part 1", consisting of four tracks recorded on the guitarist's headline European tour in support of his latest album release, "Fearless". The world tour saw Gus and his band share stages around the world with legendary guitarists like Richie Kotzen, Vinnie Moore followed by his own headline dates and a massive tour as special guest of Los Angeles rockers STEEL PANTHER.

Gus's most recent solo band featured Dennis Ward (PINK CREAM 69, UNISONIC) on bass and vocals and longtime drummer Johan Nunez (FIREWIND, ex-KAMELOT).

"Fearless" was released in April 2018 via AFM Records. The follow-up to 2015's "Brand New Revolution" marked Gus's first release since exiting Osbourne's band in 2017.

On "Fearless", Gus joined forces with Ward and drummer Will Hunt (EVANESCENCE).

FIREWIND's ninth, self-titled studio album was made available in May 2020.

The band recently parted ways with guitarist/keyboardist Bob Katsionis and singer Henning Basse.

FIREWIND's new vocalist is Herbie Langhans, who has previously played with AVANTASIA and SINBREED.