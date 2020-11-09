Ex-OZZY OSBOURNE Guitarist GUS G. Is Officially Writing New 'All-Instrumental' Solo Album

Greek guitar virtuoso Gus G., well known in rock and metal circles for his work as Ozzy Osbourne's guitarist and as leader of his own band FIREWIND, has confirmed that he has begun work on a new solo album.

On Saturday (November 7), Gus took to his social media to write: "Being on lockdown can be tough, but it has at least allowed me to work on a lot of new music. I'm officially writing a new solo album which looks like it'll be all instrumental, but I've been writing music with and for other people as well. I guess that's my meditation, my way of dealing with all the madness."

Gus previously discussed a possible new solo LP during an April 2020 interview with U.K.'s "NI Rocks" radio show. At the time, he said: "I'm thinking of making, actually, a full-on instrumental record next. I've done a lot of collaborations already and I've tried out the trio thing and I think I'm kind of ready now for that guitar instrumental record that more or less everybody wanted me to do for a number of years and I always said no. [Laughs] I needed to really get a lot of these things out of my system first and try out all these things, and I think I'm ready to try that one out now. So I don't know how long it's gonna take me and when it's gonna come out. A lot will depend on FIREWIND as well and what happens with the band and how much we can tour and how the album is received. But, yeah, I'm slowly compiling ideas for possible instrumentals and an instrumental record. I think it will be a good time to let my guitar be the voice."

In September 2019, Gus issued a digital-only solo EP, "Live In Budapest - Part 1", consisting of four tracks recorded on the guitarist's headline European tour in support of his latest album release, "Fearless". The world tour saw Gus and his band share stages around the world with legendary guitarists like Richie Kotzen, Vinnie Moore followed by his own headline dates and a massive tour as special guest of Los Angeles rockers STEEL PANTHER.

Gus's most recent solo band featured Dennis Ward (PINK CREAM 69, UNISONIC) on bass and vocals and longtime drummer Johan Nunez (FIREWIND, ex-KAMELOT).

"Fearless" was released in April 2018 via AFM Records. The follow-up to 2015's "Brand New Revolution" marked Gus's first release since exiting Osbourne's band in 2017.

On "Fearless", Gus joined forces with Ward and drummer Will Hunt (EVANESCENCE).

FIREWIND's ninth, self-titled studio album was made available in May.

The band recently parted ways with guitarist/keyboardist Bob Katsionis and singer Henning Basse.

FIREWIND's new vocalist is Herbie Langhans, who has previously played with AVANTASIA and SINBREED.

