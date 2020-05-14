GUS G. Is Fine With How His OZZY OSBOURNE Tenure Ended

In a new interview with Outburn, Greek guitar virtuoso Gus G., who joined Ozzy Osbourne's band just over a decade ago, was asked if his tenure with the BLACK SABBATH singer ended amicably or if he thinks Ozzy's camp could have been more communicative with him. Gus responded: "The thing is there was always a lot of stuff happening, and then there could have been silence for a long time and nobody knew what was going on. And I think that was because probably they didn't know what they were going to do next. So, there was always a little bit of that uncertainty, which I was not used to, I have to admit. So, I learned how to live with it and that was okay. I accepted it; this is how his camp operates. But I did get a phone call to be informed about [Ozzy's] reunion with [longtime guitarist] Zakk [Wylde], so it's not like I found out on the Internet. Sharon [Osbourne] actually called me at home, and she told me what was gonna happen, so it's all good."

It was announced in April 2017 that Wylde would be rejoining Ozzy's backing group for all his future solo show dates. Osbourne's touring lineup also includes Rob "Blasko" Nicholson on bass, Tommy Clufetos on drums and Adam Wakeman on keyboards.

Back in 2018, Gus told TrueMetal.it that "it was a little bit of a relief" to find out that Ozzy was getting back together with Wylde. "I was just kind of tired of waiting around for all these years, not hearing anything about potential tours or recording activities," Gus said. "Of course, [Ozzy] was very busy with BLACK SABBATH — I understand that — but then in between of all that, there would be all these one-off [solo Ozzy] shows popping up and I had to make myself available for that. But there was never any… I felt like there was no… I didn't see stuff coming up for the future, you know? So, as much as I loved being in that band and working with him, in a way, it was a little bit of a dead end for me, speaking personally. Of course, now he's gonna go on a big tour again and do his farewell thing, and that's great for him, but it was not a creative thing for me."

Wylde originally joined Osbourne's band more three decades ago and backed the legendary frontman from 1987 to 1995, then again in 1998, from 2001 to 2004 and also from 2006 to 2009.

Gus's long-running band FIREWIND will release its ninth, self-titled studio album on May 15.