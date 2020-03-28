GUS G.: 'I Never Got That Chance To Sit Down And Properly Write An Album With' OZZY OSBOURNE

Greek guitar virtuoso Gus G., who joined Ozzy Osbourne's band more than a decade ago, was asked in a new interview with Canada's The Metal Voice is he is "sick and tired" of answering questions about his time with the legendary BLACK SABBATH singer. He responded (see video below): "No. I'm not, actually. If someone remembers me from that time, it's good. This was the biggest gig I ever did, so how can I be sick of that? I'm proud that I was part of Ozzy's musical history, even though I have a small page there in the book. But I'm very proud of that. I'm not sick of that. So I don't care. I talk about it when people ask me about it. It's something that I'm very proud of that I got to do in my life."

Asked if he has heard Ozzy's latest studio album, "Ordinary Man", which features producer Andrew Watt on guitar, Gus said: "I checked it out when it came out, of course, and I checked out the singles as he was releasing them. I have to say that I like it. First of all, I wanna say that I'm happy that I see him kind of recovering and also being creative in his downtime. This was very nice to see that. I thought the production was cool — it was very stripped down, I thought; kind of back-to-basics type of production, but still very big and clear. I think there's some really good songs on that record. 'Under The Graveyard', I think that's a really big song."

Gus, who played on Ozzy's 2010 album "Scream", said that he didn't get an opportunity to compose any music with the iconic heavy metal vocalist. "I think it would have been nice to write something from scratch with him," he said. "I never got that chance to sit down and properly write an album. But you have to also understand Ozzy Osbourne, the solo artist, is not what it was in the '80s where he had a band. Now he writes with different people and tries out different things, and I get it. He collaborates with a lot of producers, and that's cool. I always take the best out of each situation. I mean, I played on one of his albums, one of the studio albums. How cool is that, that it ever happened?"

It was announced in April 2017 that guitarist Zakk Wylde would be rejoining Ozzy's backing group for all his future solo show dates. Osbourne's touring lineup also includes Rob "Blasko" Nicholson on bass, Tommy Clufetos on drums and Adam Wakeman on keyboards.

Wylde originally joined Osbourne's band more three decades ago and backed the legendary frontman from 1987 to 1995, then again in 1998, from 2001 to 2004 and also from 2006 to 2009.

