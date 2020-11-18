GUNS N' ROSES To Tour Australia And New Zealand In November 2021

GUNS N' ROSES will return to tour Australia and New Zealand in November 2021.

Fan-club members will get the first shot at tickets beginning November 23. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning November 26.

Tour dates:

Nov. 06 - Metricon Stadium - Gold Coast, Australia

Nov. 09 - Adelaide Oval - Adelaide, Australia

Nov. 11 - Melbourne Cricket Ground - Melbourne, Australia

Nov. 14 - ANZ Stadium - Sydney, Australia

Nov. 16 - Suncorp Stadium - Brisbane, Australia

Nov. 19 - Sky Stadium - Wellington, New Zealand

Nov. 21 - Forsyth Barr Stadium - Dunedin, New Zealand

Nov. 24 - Optus Stadium - Perth, Australia

In July, GUNS N' ROSES announced the rescheduled dates for its North American stadium tour.

GUNS N' ROSES' "Not In This Lifetime" tour, which began four years ago, recently became the No. 3 highest-grossing tour in the history of Billboard Boxscore.

Launched in April 2016, "Not in This Lifetime" featured classic-lineup members Slash, Duff McKagan and singer Axl Rose backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

GUNS kicked off its long-rumored and long-awaited reunion tour with a club show in Hollywood and appearances in Las Vegas and at California's Coachella festival.

The band is now reportedly working on a new studio album — the first under the GUNS banner since 2008's "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Rose, Slash and McKagan since 1993.

Photo credit: Katarina Benzova

