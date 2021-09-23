GUNS N' ROSES To Release New Single 'Hard Skool' This Friday

September 23, 2021 0 Comments

According to Spotify, a new GUNS N' ROSES song called "Hard Skool" will be released on Friday, September 24.

The track, which had the working title "Jackie Chan", was originally recorded during GN'R's "Chinese Democracy" era but was eventually omitted from that album. Short clips of the song were later posted online and a full version was leaked in August 2019.

More recently, the partially reunited classic lineup of GUNS N' ROSES rehearsed the track during soundcheck at several concerts on the band's summer 2021 tour but has yet to perform it live.

Rumors of the new song's imminent release began to circulate earlier in the month after a fan was reportedly told about it by frontman Axl Rose when they met backstage at a recent show in Atlantic City.

According to a recent online post by a GUNS N' ROSES fan, the band will release a new EP titled "GnFnR" on October 1, but this information has not yet been corroborated by an official source. If the rumors are true, the EP will include "Hard Skool" and another new GN'R track called "Absurd", which was released last month, as well as covers of "Black Hole Sun" (SOUNDGARDEN), "Wichita Lineman" (a Jimmy Webb composition that helped propel Glen Campbell to global stardom in the late '60s) and "The Seeker" (THE WHO), all of which GN'R had previously performed live, plus a new cover of "Bennie And The Jets" (Elton John).

"Absurd" is a reworked version of a previously unreleased song called "Silkworms". It arrived on August 6, three days after the band performed the tune live for the first time during its concert at Boston's Fenway Park.

GUNS N' ROSES last performed "Silkworms", which was also reportedly written during the "Chinese Democracy" sessions, in 2001.

The band is now said to be working on a new studio album — the first under the GUNS banner since "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan since 1993.

