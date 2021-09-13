GUNS N' ROSES To Release Another New Song, 'Hard School', Soon

A new GUNS N' ROSES song called "Hard School" (a.k.a. "Hard Skool") will reportedly be released soon.

The track, which had the working title "Jackie Chan", was originally recorded during GN'R's "Chinese Democracy" era but was eventually omitted from that album. Short clips of the song were later posted online and a full version was leaked in August 2019.

More recently, the partially reunited classic lineup of GUNS N' ROSES rehearsed the track for its September 2019 concert at the Hollywood Palladium and it included the song on the setlist for some of its concerts on GN'R's summer 2021 tour but has yet to perform it live.

Earlier today, a photo of a young GUNS N' ROSES fan with singer Axl Rose was shared on Twitter, along with the following message: "A fan met Axl Rose after the second GUNS N' ROSES show in Atlantic City, NJ last night. She said he invited her backstage and they had a beer together. She also said she asked him about Hard Skool. He played the song for her and said they are releasing it soon."

If "Hard School" does see the light of day, it will be the second new GUNS N' ROSES song to be released within just a few weeks. Another GN'R track called "Absurd" — which is a reworked version of a previously unreleased song called "Silkworms" — arrived on August 6, three days after the band performed the tune live for the first time during its concert at Boston's Fenway Park.

GUNS N' ROSES last performed "Silkworms", which was also reportedly written during the "Chinese Democracy" sessions, in 2001.

The band is now said to be working on a new studio album — the first under the GUNS banner since "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan since 1993.

