GUNS N' ROSES To Play First-Ever Rock Concert At Las Vegas's Allegiant Stadium

GUNS N' ROSES will play the first-ever rock concert at Las Vegas's Allegiant Stadium on Friday, August 27. The show is part of the band's U.S. tour, which kicks off on July 31 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Support on the trek will come from Wolfgang Van Halen's MAMMOTH WVH.
Tickets for the Vegas concert start at $39.50 and will go on sale Saturday, June 12 at 10 a.m. at Gunsnroses.com. A Nigthtrain fan club presale will be held from Wednesday, June 9 at 10 a.m. through Friday, June 11 at 10 p.m.
In 2019, GUNS N' ROSES' "Not In This Lifetime" tour became the No. 3 highest-grossing tour in the history of Billboard Boxscore.
"Not in This Lifetime" featured classic-lineup members Slash (guitar), Duff McKagan (bass) and Axl Rose (vocals) backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.
GUNS kicked off its long-rumored and long-awaited reunion tour with an April 2016 club show in Hollywood and appearances in Las Vegas and at California's Coachella festival.
The band is now reportedly working on a new studio album — the first under the GUNS banner since 2008's "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Rose, Slash and McKagan since 1993.
MAMMOTH WVH's self-titled debut album will be released on June 11 via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records. Wolfgang wrote all the songs and performed all of the instrumentation and vocals on the LP.
MAMMOTH WVH made its television performance debuts of the first single "Distance" in February as an electric performance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and an exclusive acoustic arrangement on NBC's "Today".
Last November, Wolfgang confirmed that he asked his father, legendary VAN HALEN guitarist Eddie Van Halen, for permission to use the MAMMOTH WVH band name for his solo project. MAMMOTH WVH is a nod to family history — Eddie and Alex Van Halen's band was called MAMMOTH when singer David Lee Roth first joined it in 1974.
Photo credit: Katarina Benzova
Las Vegas! The first ever rock show at @AllegiantStadm is coming. See you on 8/27. Nightrain pre-sale tomorrow, on-sale Saturday 10am local. https://t.co/h6944iWjQJ pic.twitter.com/9aXTLWidMJ
— Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) June 8, 2021
