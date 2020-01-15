GUNS N' ROSES To Be Supported By Rapper SNOOP DOGG At Miami's BUD LIGHT SUPER BOWL MUSIC FEST

GUNS N' ROSES will be supported by rapper Snoop Dogg when the band performs at the second Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on January 31 at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

GUNS N' ROSES announced Snoop's addition to the bill in an Instagram post earlier today. The group wrote: "Miami, we're bringing @snoopdogg as our special guest to the Super Bowl Music Fest. See you on 1.31 #SuperBowlMusicFest"

Amit Dhawan, co-executive producer of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, said in a statement: "The Super Bowl is America's biggest cultural moment, so it attracts people from a variety of different worlds — it also is a mix of local, national, and international guests. We plan Super Bowl Music Fest to appeal to the broad demographic of Super Bowl weekend and book different genres nightly — this year, we have hip-hop for EA Sports Bowl on Thursday, classic rock on Friday, and global pop on Saturday."

GUNS N' ROSES' "Not In This Lifetime" tour, which began almost four years ago, recently became the No. 3 highest-grossing tour in the history of Billboard Boxscore.

Launched in April 2016, "Not in This Lifetime" features classic-lineup members Slash, Duff McKagan and singer Axl Rose backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

About 70 people travel with the "Not In This Lifetime" show in addition to the truck drivers; that number goes upwards of five hundred, including the local workers, by show date once catering, security, etc. are factored in, according to the GN'R tour's production manager, Dale "Opie" Skjerseth.

GUNS kicked off its long-rumored and long-awaited reunion tour with a club show in Hollywood and appearances in Las Vegas and at California's Coachella festival.

The band is now reportedly going to work on a new studio album — the first under the GUNS banner since 2008's "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Rose, Slash and McKagan since 1993.

Photo credit: Katarina Benzova

