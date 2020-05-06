GUNS N' ROSES: 'Sweet Child O'Mine' Children's Book Due In September

A GUNS N' ROSES children's book will be released in September in hardcover and e-book formats.

According to People, "Sweet Child O'Mine" was created by the band in collaboration with James Patterson. The picture book takes the lyrics of GUNS N' ROSES' song of the same name and spins it into a story perfect for the littlest fans.

"As a longtime fan of GUNS N' ROSES, I'm thrilled to partner with the band in bringing their famed hit song to life on the page," Patterson said in a release.

"'Sweet Child O'Mine' is a story that I know kids will love reading and that parents will love singing along to," he adds of the book, which "celebrates love and music, and how they bring us together in the sweetest ways."

Illustrated by Jennifer Zivion, the book "was inspired by the adventures of Maya and Natalia Rose" — one the daughter of GUNS N' ROSES manager Fernando Lebeis and one his sister's — who have "grown up touring with the band," according to the release.

Lebeis says: "My sister and I have been lucky to be able to watch our daughters — Maya and Natalia Rose — grow up while touring with the guys (the band)."

"We ourselves have been part of the 'GUNS family' for over 30 years ... being able to bring this into a children's print book is truly special and a fun milestone in our lives ... " he adds.

