GUNS N' ROSES Shares Stage With Rapper SNOOP DOGG At BUD LIGHT SUPER BOWL MUSIC FEST

GUNS N' ROSES was supported by rapper Snoop Dogg when the band performed last night (Friday, January 31) at the second Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida.
After the concert, Snoop posted an Instagram photo of him posing on stage with GUNS N' ROSES members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, and he included the caption: "New member of the group @gunsnroses"
Duff shared Snoop's photo and wrote: "Amazing show tont Miami! So damn cool to share a stage with the legend @snoopdogg #Repost @snoopdogg"
When this year's Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest was first announced, the event's co-executive producer Amit Dhawan said in a statement: "The Super Bowl is America's biggest cultural moment, so it attracts people from a variety of different worlds — it also is a mix of local, national, and international guests. We plan Super Bowl Music Fest to appeal to the broad demographic of Super Bowl weekend and book different genres nightly — this year, we have hip-hop for EA Sports Bowl on Thursday, classic rock on Friday, and global pop on Saturday."
GUNS N' ROSES' "Not In This Lifetime" tour, which began almost four years ago, recently became the No. 3 highest-grossing tour in the history of Billboard Boxscore.
Launched in April 2016, "Not in This Lifetime" features classic-lineup members Slash, McKagan and Rose backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.
GUNS kicked off its long-rumored and long-awaited reunion tour with a club show in Hollywood and appearances in Las Vegas and at California's Coachella festival.
The band is now reportedly going to work on a new studio album — the first under the GUNS banner since 2008's "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Rose, Slash and McKagan since 1993.
Photo credit: Katarina Benzova
GNR x Snoop F'n Dogg ? pic.twitter.com/LIDWdLc0Nm
— Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) February 1, 2020
