GUNS N' ROSES' Set At BOTTLEROCK Cut Short By Organizers Due To Curfew

According to San Francisco Chronicle's Datebook, GUNS N' ROSES had its headlining set cut short at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday, September 4, by festival promoters after bumping up against the festival's hard 10 p.m. curfew.

The abrupt ending came while GUNS N' ROSES was performing the final song of the two-and-a-hour set, "Paradise City", with special guest Dave Grohl of the FOO FIGHTERS.

A wave of boos from the crowd could be heard as the musicians tried to complete the track, with GUNS N' ROSES and Grohl continuing to play through 10:03 p.m. Following the performance, singer Axl Rose threw his mike off stage, took a bow and walked off with the rest of the band trailing behind.

Located in a residential area, with houses that face the main stage, the curfew at the Napa Valley Expo was set when neighbors complained about the noise after BottleRock's inaugural year in 2013.

Previous artists who had broken BottleRock's curfew include Neil Young (in 2019), FOO FIGHTERS (in 2017) and THE CURE (in 2014).

Prior to a partial reunion of GUNS N' ROSES' classic lineup in 2016, the band had a reputation for extreme tardiness but has since become unexpectedly punctual. Rose and his bandmates took the stage at about 7:30 p.m. at BottleRock.

