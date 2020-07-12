GUNS N' ROSES' RICHARD FORTUS Has Been Doing A Lot Of Session Work While In Quarantine

This past Friday (July 10), GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Richard Fortus took part in a question-and-answer session with fans on the official Instagram of Gretsch guitars. You can now check it out below.

Asked what advice he would give to a 15-year-old guitar player, Fortus said: "Have you ever thought about becoming a lawyer? I'm just kidding. Man, it's a tough time to be a musician, that's for sure. I'm very fortunate. But you know what? If you're meant to be a musician, you don't really have a choice in the matter. So all you can do is play with as many people as you possibly can and get yourself out there and make music non-stop."

Richard also talked about some of the projects he has been working on while in quarantine. He said: "I'm working every day. I've been really fortunate. Unlike a lot of my friends during COVID, they've not had any work, because they're touring musicians or they're studio musicians that don't have a studio at home. I'm actually sitting in my studio, which is in my house, and so I'm able to do sessions for different people. And I've been really fortunate that I've had a ton of work, and I'm busy every day doing sessions, which is awesome, 'cause I love doing that. I love playing on other people's stuff; I love writing with different people. My buddy John Corabi is coming up from Nashville in a few days, and we're gonna work on some stuff together."

As previously reported, GUNS N' ROSES' previously announced summer 2020 North American stadium tour has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe. The nearly two-month-long trek was scheduled to kick off on July 4 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and run through August 26 on Missoula, Montana.

The band is now reportedly working on a new studio album — the first under the GUNS banner since 2008's "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature singer Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan since 1993.

There has been speculation about a new album from GUNS N' ROSES ever since three-fifths of its original lineup reunited in 2016 for the "Not In This Lifetime" tour.

Slash, singer Axl Rose and bassist Duff McKagan were joined on the reunion trek by Fortus, who hooked up with the latter-era GUNS lineup in 2001, drummer Frank Ferrer, longtime keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese. The tour is now one of the highest-grossing in music history.

Fortus got his big break when his band PALE DIVINE opened for THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS. This led to Fortus forming the band LOVE SPIT LOVE with PSYCHEDELIC FURS frontman Richard Butler and Ferrer. In 2000, Fortus and Ferrer became touring members of the reformed PSYCHEDELIC FURS before Fortus hooked up with GUNS N' ROSES. Ferrer himself joined GN'R in 2006.

