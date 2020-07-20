GUNS N' ROSES: Rescheduled North American Stadium Tour Dates To Be Announced Next Week

The rescheduled dates for GUNS N' ROSES' North American stadium tour will be announced on Monday, July 27.

The nearly two-month-long trek, which was scheduled to launch on July 4 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and run through August 26 on Missoula, Montana, was postponed in May due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

Earlier today, Ticketmaster sent out the following e-mail to GN'R ticket holders:

"Dear Guns N' Roses Fan and Ticketholder,

"We wanted to let you know that the event organizer is working on rebooking a tour for 2021 which includes your event. You will receive another email from us on July 27th with the full details for 2021.

"Hang on to your tickets - In the next update you receive from us, we'll include information on how to obtain a refund should you be unable to make the new event date. At that time, all fans will be given 30 days to request a refund.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding. We look forward to gathering and celebrating the live experience together again."

GUNS N' ROSES' "Not In This Lifetime" tour, which began four years ago, recently became the No. 3 highest-grossing tour in the history of Billboard Boxscore.

Launched in April 2016, "Not in This Lifetime" featured classic-lineup members Slash, Duff McKagan and singer Axl Rose backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

GUNS kicked off its long-rumored and long-awaited reunion tour with a club show in Hollywood and appearances in Las Vegas and at California's Coachella festival.

The band is now reportedly working on a new studio album — the first under the GUNS banner since 2008's "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Rose, Slash and McKagan since 1993.

Photo credit: Katarina Benzova

