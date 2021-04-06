GUNS N' ROSES Pushes European Tour Back To 2022

GUNS N' ROSES has been forced to postpone its European tour for a second time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Support on the rescheduled dates will come from Gary Clark Jr., including the newly confirmed stops in Norway, Czech Republic, Poland, the Netherlands and Italy.

In a statement, GUNS N' ROSES said: "Hey Gunners, unfortunately, we need to ask for your patience one more time. Our summer European tour dates will be rescheduled to 2022, but with the added bonus of new shows and special guest Gary Clark Jr! The tour kicks off in Lisbon, Portugal on June 4th, 2022, with new dates in Norway, Czech Republic, Poland, Netherlands, and Italy. Tickets remain valid for all rescheduled dates, so please do hold onto them.

"We continue to be thankful for your understanding and support during these unprecedented times. Light is at the end of the tunnel and we are looking forward to getting back on stage later this year in the USA, Australia, New Zealand and next year in Europe and more!"

GUNS N' ROSES' newly rescheduled European dates are as follows:

June 04 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Passeio Maritimo de Algés

June 07 - Seville, Spain @ Estadio Benito Villamarin

June 11 - Solvesborg, Sweden @ Sweden Rock

June 15 - Stavanger, Norway @ Forus Travbane

June 18 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Letnany Airport

June 20 - Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

June 23 - Groningen, Netherlands @ Stadspark

June 28 - Dublin, Ireland @ Marlay Park

July 01 - London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 02 - London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 05 - Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Green

July 08 - Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

July 10 - Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium

In 2019, GUNS N' ROSES' "Not In This Lifetime" tour became the No. 3 highest-grossing tour in the history of Billboard Boxscore.

"Not in This Lifetime" featured classic-lineup members Slash (guitar), Duff McKagan (bass) and Axl Rose (vocals) backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

GUNS kicked off its long-rumored and long-awaited reunion tour with an April 2016 club show in Hollywood and appearances in Las Vegas and at California's Coachella festival.

The band is now reportedly working on a new studio album — the first under the GUNS banner since 2008's "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Rose, Slash and McKagan since 1993.

Photo credit: Katarina Benzova