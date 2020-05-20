GUNS N' ROSES Postpones Summer 2020 North American Tour

GUNS N' ROSES' previously announced summer 2020 North American stadium tour is being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

The nearly two-month-long trek was scheduled to launch on July 4 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and run through August 26 on Missoula, Montana.

Earlier today (Wednesday, May 20), the band released the following statement via social media: "GN'R Fam, some news: the North American tour is being rescheduled out of an abundance of caution. We will share the updated schedule as soon as the dates are finalized & all tickets will be honored accordingly.

"If you are a ticket holder and would prefer a refund, please visit livenation.com/refund for your options.

"Thank you for your understanding during this time as we look forward to coming back together very soon. #GnFnR"

GUNS N' ROSES' "Not In This Lifetime" tour, which began four years ago, recently became the No. 3 highest-grossing tour in the history of Billboard Boxscore.

Launched in April 2016, "Not in This Lifetime" featured classic-lineup members Slash, Duff McKagan and singer Axl Rose backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

GUNS kicked off its long-rumored and long-awaited reunion tour with a club show in Hollywood and appearances in Las Vegas and at California's Coachella festival.

The band is now reportedly working on a new studio album — the first under the GUNS banner since 2008's "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Rose, Slash and McKagan since 1993.

Photo credit: Katarina Benzova

