GUNS N' ROSES Pays Tribute To KOBE BRYANT During BUD LIGHT SUPER BOWL MUSIC FEST (Video)

GUNS N' ROSES paid tribute to basketball star Kobe Bryant during their concert last night (Friday, January 31) at the second Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida. The NBA legend and his daughter were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on January 26. Bryant was 41.
Prior to launching into GUNS' cover version of the Bob Dylan classic "Knockin' On Heaven's Door", singer Axl Rose told the crowd: "I wanna dedicate this to Kobe's daughter and everyone on the flight and their families and everyone impacted by this terrible event."
While GUNS performed the track, the gigantic video screen behind the stage cycled through a slideshow of images of Kobe and his family.
Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant were on their way to a travel basketball game with when the helicopter crashed. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, there were no survivors of the crash. The incident occurred before 10 a.m., and the fire made it difficult for firefighters and emergency personnel to get to the aircraft, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years and is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He won five NBA championships, was an 18-time All-Star, was the NBA's Most Valuable Player in the 2007-2008 season and is fourth on the NBA's all-time scoring list. He retired after the 2015-16 season, having spent his entire career with the Lakers. The franchise retired his No. 8 and No. 24 jersey numbers in December 2017.
Guns N Roses respectfully paying tribute to #KobeBryant and the other helicopter crash victims. @gunsnroses @richardfortus @DizzyReed @Slash @DuffMcKagan @FrankFerrer66 @axlrose @TheMelissaReese #RIPKobe #RIPKobeBryant #GunsNRoses pic.twitter.com/880omycpo1
— del james (@deljamesgang) February 1, 2020
