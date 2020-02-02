GUNS N' ROSES' 'Patience' Featured In SAINT ARCHER Craft Beer's SUPER BOWL Ad

GUNS N' ROSES' "Patience" can be heard in Saint Archer Brewing Co.'s new Super Bowl commercial.

The ad, which features Saint Archer co-founder Paul Rodriguez skateboarding through Ocean Beach, was placed to support the national rollout of Saint Archer Gold, a new premium light beer.

According to Times Of SanDiego, the 30-second "Patience" spot is the largest investment that Molson Coors Beverage Company, which purchased Saint Archer in 2015, has made for an ad during the big game since 2009.

"There's no better way to introduce a new, game-changing brand than by debuting during one of the biggest television events of the year," says Andrew Walker, vice president of Above Premium Beer at Molson Coors. "We are all incredibly excited about Saint Archer Gold and its potential to drive growth in the premium end of the light beer market. Going into this project, creating a great tasting beer was our number one priority; and we're excited that the brewing team was able to create such a crisp and refreshing, yet ultimately flavorful, light beer."

With just 95 calories, 2.6 grams of carbs and 4.2% ABV, Saint Archer Gold is described as "the ultimate light beer. "Made with noble hops and just enough floral hop bitterness, Saint Archer Gold is said to be "a clean, light beer that is light on the palate, effervescent and easy to drink."

"Patience" originally appeared on GUNS N' ROSES' 1988 album "GN'R Lies", which was the follow-up to 1987's legendary debut "Appetite For Destruction". The effort was a a pseudo-album of sorts, comprising four songs off 1986's "Live ?!*@ Like A Suicide" EP, plus four never-before-heard acoustic tracks.

The "Patience" single peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and quickly became a staple of the band's live set.

