GUNS N' ROSES Officially Releases Studio Version Of New Song 'Absurd'

GUNS N' ROSES has officially released a new song called "Absurd" across all digital music providers. You can listen to it below.

The studio version of "Absurd" — which is a reworked version of a previously unreleased GN'R track called "Silkworms" — arrives three days after the band performed the tune live for the first time during its concert at Boston's Fenway Park.

"Some of you might have heard this under another name, but this is really kind of absurd to try this," singer Axl Rose said while introducing the track. "Wasn't that funny? And they don't even know the joke yet. Okay, this is called 'Absurd'."

After playing the song, Rose quipped: "See? I never run out of love songs. That was fun. So you heard it here first, a new GUNS N' ROSES song."

GUNS N' ROSES last performed "Silkworms", which was reportedly written during the "Chinese Democracy" sessions, in 2001.

GUNS N' ROSES kicked off its summer 2021 tour on July 31 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Dubbed "We're F'N Back!", this trek comes on the heels of the "Not In This Lifetime" run that began in April 2016 and became the No. 3 highest-grossing tour in the history of Billboard Boxscore.

As was the case with "Not In This Lifetime", the current GUNS N' ROSES tour features classic-lineup members Slash (guitar), Duff McKagan (bass) and Rose backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

The massive touring production will make stops in Detroit, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, and more before wrapping up with two shows in Hollywood, Florida, at the Hard Rock Live Arena on October 2 and 3, 2021.

GUNS launched its long-rumored and long-awaited reunion tour with an April 2016 club show in Hollywood and appearances in Las Vegas and at California's Coachella festival.

The band is now reportedly working on a new studio album — the first under the GUNS banner since 2008's "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Rose, Slash and McKagan since 1993.

