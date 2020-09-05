GUNS N' ROSES Officially Cancels Tour South/Central American Tour

GUNS N' ROSES has officially canceled its previously announced fall 2020 tour of South and Central America due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe. The trek was scheduled to kick off on November 8 in the Dominican Republic and conclude on December 6 in Bogota, Colombia.

The iconic rockers announced the cancelation in a social media post on Friday (September 4). They wrote: "To all our friends and Gunners in South America: the GNR South American 2020 tour dates have been cancelled by the promoters of the shows due to the COVID-19 health mandates and restrictions established by all the various local and national authorities. However, the safety and well-being of our fans, ham and community remains our highest priority.

"These tour dates will not be rescheduled at this time due to the current impact of COVID-19 around the world.

"We appreciate your patience and understanding during these unprecedented times. We are working on putting together a new Latin/South America tour. Please hang in there for further details once dates are locked in.

"Local promoters will issue detailed plans for all ticket refunds."

In July, GUNS N' ROSES announced the rescheduled dates for its North American stadium tour.

GUNS N' ROSES' "Not In This Lifetime" tour, which began four years ago, recently became the No. 3 highest-grossing tour in the history of Billboard Boxscore.

Launched in April 2016, "Not in This Lifetime" featured classic-lineup members Slash, Duff McKagan and singer Axl Rose backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

GUNS kicked off its long-rumored and long-awaited reunion tour with a club show in Hollywood and appearances in Las Vegas and at California's Coachella festival.

The band is now reportedly working on a new studio album — the first under the GUNS banner since 2008's "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Rose, Slash and McKagan since 1993.

Photo credit: Katarina Benzova

