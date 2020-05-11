GUNS N' ROSES Officially Cancels Spring/Summer 2020 European Tour

GUNS N' ROSES have been forced to cancel their previously announced spring/summer 2020 European tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic which is sweeping the globe. The trek was scheduled to kick off on May 20 in Lisbon, Portugal and hit approximately a dozen European cities before concluding on June 27 in Dublin, Ireland.

Earlier today, GUNS N' ROSES released the following statement: "GN'R fam: Sadly, the upcoming European tour will not be happening. Things are changing daily and we want to keep our fans, crew members and band safe. We are working hard with our promoters, venues and cities/countries on next steps and will make further announcements as soon as we can.

"Thank you for your patience, we will get through this together and look forward to seeing you all very soon..."

GUNS N' ROSES' "Not In This Lifetime" tour, which began four years ago, recently became the No. 3 highest-grossing tour in the history of Billboard Boxscore.

Launched in April 2016, "Not in This Lifetime" featured classic-lineup members Slash, Duff McKagan and singer Axl Rose backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

GUNS kicked off its long-rumored and long-awaited reunion tour with a club show in Hollywood and appearances in Las Vegas and at California's Coachella festival.

The band is now reportedly working on a new studio album — the first under the GUNS banner since 2008's "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Rose, Slash and McKagan since 1993.

Photo credit: Katarina Benzova

