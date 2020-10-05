GUNS N' ROSES: 'Not In This Lifetime' Pinball Game Now Available Worldwide

Rock and roll legends GUNS N' ROSES have teamed with Jersey Jack Pinball — the American-made industry leader in pinball — to design their very own groundbreaking "Not In This Lifetime" pinball game. The new GUNS N' ROSES pinball game elevates the beloved American pastime — which is going through a resurgence worldwide — with innovative new technology, design and sound. The new GUNS N' ROSES "Not In This Lifetime" pinball game is made for players, collectors, and newcomers to pinball and is available now,. Watch and share the new GUNS N' ROSES pinball game trailer below.

An avid pinball collector and longtime player, Slash worked hands-on with Jersey Jack Pinball designer Eric Meunier for over two years, to develop the game. As co-designer, Slash crafted specific game plays and actions, recorded guitar riffs, music, voice, and video for the new game as well as, four unique guitar features for four playable modes in the game.

Meunier is widely known as the designer of one of the best-selling pinball games of all time, "Pirates Of The Caribbean", which currently sells for $5-7,000.00 over its original asking price. With the new game offering the greatest rock and roll experience under glass, super-fans will now have a chance to own a piece of highly collectible rock and roll memorabilia.

"It's been a very fulfilling experience working with Jersey Jack on the new GN'R 'Not In This Lifetime' pinball machine," says Slash. "Jersey Jack pinball games are some of the most unique and beautiful pins ever made and I am honored to have been able to work with their brilliant team to design one of the most original and exciting rock 'n' roll pins ever produced."

Adds Meunier: "To have this type of design work and participation from the game's namesake creating the actual pinball game, has never, ever, been done before in the industry."

A playable work of art, the GUNS N' ROSES pinball game merges the latest in sound, video, and design with groundbreaking new technology, elevating classic American pinball to an immersive, one-of-a-kind experience. The kinetic game brings together the band's powerhouse live performance, signature sound and wild stage elements, all from their colossal "Not In This Lifetime" world tour, which is now the third highest-grossing concert outing of all time. The concert experience brings the game alive with hundreds of interactive LED lights and multiple LCD displays, players rock out while 21, full-length studio master tracks from GUNS N' ROSES blast from the 120-watt, 2.1 stereo sound system, giving fans a front row seat to custom animations and hours of "Not In This Lifetime" tour footage. It takes roughly 1.5 million dollars to conceptualize and create a pinball game, gathering engineers, artisans, sculptors, programmers, as well as vendors to create all the wood, steel, and glass parts for the game.

The GUNS N' ROSES pinball game can be purchased directly through Jersey Jack Pinball as well as, local distributors and authorized dealers for Jersey Jack worldwide.

The GUNS N' ROSES "Not In This Lifetime" pinball game is available in three models, including the standard edition, a limited edition, and the collector's edition — which is limited to 500 units, is signed by Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan and has exclusive features.

Full features on every GUNS N' ROSES pinball game include:

* The game is designed around playing through the GUNS N' ROSES entire 21-song setlist with a concert stage and moving spotlights.

* 1 full-length studio master recordings of GUNS N' ROSES songs are featured.

* Players need to get fans to cheer and get more pyrotechnics.

* All video assets for the game are used in the actual GUNS N' ROSES live concert.

* Exclusive original pinball music created and performed by Slash.

* Exclusive original instrumentation and sound effect recordings performed by Slash, Duff McKagan and Richard Fortus.

* Game narration by Duff McKagan and Melissa Reese.

* Additional voice recording by Axl Rose, Slash, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer, Dizzy Reed and GN'R announcer MC Bob.

* Direction-sensing spinning platinum record.

* Sculptures: Slash's Iconic Top Hat, Screaming Axl Rose, Concert Speaker Stack.

* Original hand-drawn, digitally printed Playfield, Cabinet, and Backglass artwork.

* Two guitar pick-shaped RGB Lit Spinners

* 120-Watt 2.1 stereo sound system.

* Live footage and concert screen animations from the "Not In This Lifetime" world tour

* Showcased on the 27" backbox display.

* 7" stage display showcasing game rules and animations.

* 30 RGB GN'R hexagonal stage lighting

* All 21 concert songs playable as multiball

* 5 additional unique mutliball modes

* Timed Play option for every song.

* Jukebox Attract Mode option.

* Bluetooth headphone and wifi connectivity.

* New Jersey Jack Pinball Hotrails - Illuminable Non-Destructively Mountable Side Rails.

* Selectable Content Settings: Family Friendly (default), Adult-Adds explicit songs, video content, and voice work.

* Drumstick Ramp: Two Real Frank Ferrer Thunderchucker Vater Drumsticks inside game.

* 75+ Mini-insert LED's for World Map and Music Notes.

* "Not In This Lifetime" Final Wizard Mode and much more.

Photo credit: Charles Acosta of Pinballphotos.com

