GUNS N' ROSES-Headlined LOLLAPALOOZA Festivals In Argentina, Chile Suspended Due To Coronavirus

According to Billboard, promoters have postponed the GUNS N' ROSES-headlined Lollapalooza festivals in Argentina and Chile, originally set for later this month, in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The events will be rescheduled for the second half of 2020. No announcements have yet been made regarding Lollapalooza Brazil, which is set for April 3-5 in São Paulo.

"For reasons of public knowledge related to coronavirus, I inform you that Lollapalooza will not be held in San Isidro on the scheduled dates: March 27, 28 and 29," Gustavo Posse, the mayor of San Isidro, a suburb of Buenos Aires where the event was set to take place, said in a message on Twitter. "The festival will be rescheduled."

Lollapalooza Chile said in a tweet: "Facing this unprecedented situation, our highest priority is to maintain the health and safety of the public, artists and our teams and abide the preventative methods of public and health authorities."

Argentinian officials have said they would ban public attendance at sporting events and large gatherings. The authorities also said they would stop issuing visas to travelers and suspend flights from countries hardest-hit by the virus, including the United States and European countries.

As of March 13, Argentina had 31 confirmed cases, up from 21 the day before, and one death. Six days earlier, Argentina became the first country in Latin America to announce a death related to the virus after a 64-year-old man died in Buenos Aires.

As of March 12, Chile had 23 confirmed cases. Two days earlier, Chile's government imposed a 14-day quarantine for travelers coming from Italy and Spain, per the Health Ministry's regulations.

Until this past week, the virus had mainly impacted the live scene in Europe and Asia. But with rising infection and death counts in the United States, the American industry has begun to see the effects, with the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival postponed and South By Southwest canceled.

COVID-19 is the infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered coronavirus.

This new virus and disease were unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan, China in December 2019.

The virus has infected more than 135,000 people — including at least 1,500 in the U.S.