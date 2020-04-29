GUNS N' ROSES 'Have Been Working Fastidiously On Killer New' Music

GUNS N' ROSES have been "working fastidiously on killer stuff" for their much-anticipated new album.

The news of GN'R progress on the follow-up to 2008's "Chinese Democracy" LP was broken by Susan Holmes McKagan, wife of GUNS bassist Duff McKagan, during an appearance on the latest episode of the "Appetite For Distortion" podcast.

She said (hear audio below): "I will say GN'R have been working fastidiously on killer new stuff. And I can't say much, but I've heard bits and bobs and it's pretty epic. I do wanna spread the good news, but not detailed news, I guess."

Ever since Duff, guitarist Slash and singer Axl Rose reunited in 2016 as GUNS N' ROSES, rumors have been circulating that new music from the band — the first to feature the three "classic-lineup" members since 1993 — was in the works.

Thee months ago, Slash told Guitar.com that "stuff" was happening in regards to new GN'R music, but he offered no specifics.

Last September, the guitarist told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation" that writing new material for GUNS N' ROSES was the "focus" for the coming months. Slash also talked about whether GUNS N' ROSES fans can expect to see new music from the band in the form of standalone singles or as a full-length record. He explained: "I think at the end of the day, everybody wants to have a full album released. I don't think that's really changed all that much. But there's a different way of putting stuff out initially nowadays more so than… I mean, there's always been the single, but now you sort of look at that preliminary release a little bit differently now. All things considered, it's like the Wild West out there; there is no formula for any of it. [Laughs] I haven't seen any routine kind of thing that works. I mean, you can do any one of a million different things to releasing a record. But at the end of the day, I think that we will ultimately release a full album."

Launched in April 2016, the GUNS N' ROSES reunion tour features Slash, McKagan and Rose backed by Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

There hasn't been a new GUNS N' ROSES album since "Chinese Democracy", which featured only Axl from the band's classic lineup.

The last collection of original music to feature Axl, Slash and McKagan was 1991's "Use Your Illusions" albums, and the last LP of any kind to feature the three was the 1993 covers set "The Spaghetti Incident?"

Photo credit: Katarina Benzova

