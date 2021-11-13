GUNS N' ROSES, FOO FIGHTERS, KISS And KORN To Headline 2022 Edition Of WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE Festival

GUNS N' ROSES, FOO FIGHTERS, KISS and KORN will headline next year's edition of the Welcome To Rockville festival, set to take place May 19-22, 2022 at world-renowned Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Welcome To Rockville is produced by Los Angeles-based Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination festivals in America. Additional DWP events include Aftershock, Bourbon & Beyond, Epicenter, Hometown Rising, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival and more. They're also the co-creators of Rock On The Range, America's largest and most acclaimed rock festival, which celebrated its 12th and final year in 2018.

Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents, said in a statement: "We knew we had to do something massive to follow the biggest Welcome To Rockville in history so we went out and got rock legends @gunsnroses, newly inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, @foofighters, (you wanted the best, we got you the best) @kissonline and DWP's most requested band, @korn_official. We're looking forward to breaking records at THE WORLD CENTER OF ROCK with you, see you in 2022!"

This year's Welcome To Rockville kicked off on Thursday (November 11) and runs through Sunday (November 14). The four-day festival features 70 bands, including METALLICA, SLIPKNOT and DISTURBED.

Welcome To Rockville, which was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns, moved from Jacksonville to Daytona Beach in 2021 because organizers said it had outgrown Metropolitan Park.

This year's edition was expected to draw around 40,000 fans daily after it was expanded from three days to four, not including an additional pre-party slate of bands that performed for campers on Wednesday night.

