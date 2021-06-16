GUNS N' ROSES Drummer FRANK FERRER's PSSR Drops 'She's All Right' Single

After emerging in late 2019, PSSR, the New York-based rock outfit featuring GUNS N' ROSES drummer Frank Ferrer, released its debut single "Busted" (featuring a guest appearance by GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Richard Fortus). This was followed by two equally New York City rock-flavored tracks, "Last Time" and "Push".
Now, after a stint in hibernation, PSSR is back with its first new music of 2021 — the single "She's All Right", which has just been released digitally via Golden Robot Records. It's another classic stomping rock track that is true to the tradition of what NYC rock is all about.
With rollicking guitars and huge cymbals crashing down over the chorus, "She's All Right" is a song about… yep, you guessed it — a girl. A girl whose place in PSSR's life didn't work at the time. It wasn't her fault, but eventually it was time to go. No hard feelings — "She's All Right".
PSSR is rounded out by the charismatic Eric Jakobssen on vocals and guitar, rocking bassist Brett Bass (Greg Allman), and tied up by journeyman lead guitarist/producer Rob Bailey (everyone from Delta Goodrem to David Johansen).
Ferrer joined GUNS N' ROSES in 2006 as a temporary fill-in for Bryan Mantia. Before he knew it, Ferrer was a permanent member of GN'R, contributing to five songs on the "Chinese Democracy" album.
