GUNS N' ROSES: Costa Rica Concert Canceled Over Coronavirus Concerns

March 10, 2020 0 Comments

GUNS N' ROSES: Costa Rica Concert Canceled Over Coronavirus Concerns

According to Diario Extra, GUNS N' ROSES' March 18 concert at Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma in San Jose, Costa Rica is among the "massive events and activities" that have been canceled amid concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday, Costa Rican president Carlos Alvarado said at a press conference that mass gathering events in the country are being suspended for at least two weeks and until further notice. These include concerts, topes (horse parades) and regional festivals.

Costa Rica has confirmed nine cases of coronavirus. Thirty-four people are suspected of having coronavirus, according to the Health Ministry’s latest figures, released Sunday night.

More than 100,000 people worldwide have contracted the coronavirus and over 3,000 people have died — the majority in China.

According to the Centers For Disease Control And Protection (CDC), coronavirus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person — between people who are in close contact with one another (within about six feet), and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

The agency is recommending that people avoid "close contact" with anyone showing flu-like symptoms.

As the disease officially called COVID-19 continues to spread, concert organizers have been canceling or postponing events across the globe.

Preliminary estimates suggest that the death rate associated with COVID-19 is between one and two percent, which is higher than the average death rate associated with seasonal flu strains, at around 0.1 percent.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).