GUNS N' ROSES: Costa Rica Concert Canceled Over Coronavirus Concerns

According to Diario Extra, GUNS N' ROSES' March 18 concert at Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma in San Jose, Costa Rica is among the "massive events and activities" that have been canceled amid concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday, Costa Rican president Carlos Alvarado said at a press conference that mass gathering events in the country are being suspended for at least two weeks and until further notice. These include concerts, topes (horse parades) and regional festivals.

Costa Rica has confirmed nine cases of coronavirus. Thirty-four people are suspected of having coronavirus, according to the Health Ministry’s latest figures, released Sunday night.

More than 100,000 people worldwide have contracted the coronavirus and over 3,000 people have died — the majority in China.

According to the Centers For Disease Control And Protection (CDC), coronavirus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person — between people who are in close contact with one another (within about six feet), and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

The agency is recommending that people avoid "close contact" with anyone showing flu-like symptoms.

As the disease officially called COVID-19 continues to spread, concert organizers have been canceling or postponing events across the globe.

Preliminary estimates suggest that the death rate associated with COVID-19 is between one and two percent, which is higher than the average death rate associated with seasonal flu strains, at around 0.1 percent.