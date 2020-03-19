GUNS N' ROSES Bassist DUFF MCKAGAN To Launch 'Three Chords & The Truth' SiriusXM Radio Show

GUNS N' ROSES bassist Duff McKagan will launch a new show called "Three Chords & The Truth" on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard (SiriusXM Ch. 38) tomorrow (Friday, March 20). This weekly show will be hosted by McKagan and his nephew Dexter Charles, who will personally curate their favorite songs to play for loyal fans, as well as provide intellectual commentary and insight behind the music.
New episodes every Friday at 11 a.m. ET, with encores on Saturday (9 a.m. ET), Sunday (3 p.m. ET), Monday (7 a.m. ET), Tuesday (11 p.m. ET).
After leaving (and before eventually rejoining) GUNS N' ROSES in the 1990s, McKagan went to business school, founded a wealth management firm for rock stars, and took up journalism. McKagan wrote a column for the Seattle Weekly and covered financial matters and sports for Playboy.com and ESPN.com, respectively.
In 2011, McKagan released an autobiography, "It's So Easy (And Other Lies)", and four years later his latest book, "How To Be A Man (And Other Illusions)", which the musician himself described as "half rock 'n' roll memoir, half guide to life."
Duff's latest solo album, "Tenderness", was released last year via UMe. The LP was produced by and features recent Grammy winner Shooter Jennings.
Duff McKagan will launch a new show called Three Chords & The Truth on @OzzysBoneyard (@SiriusXM Ch. 38) TOMORROW Friday, March 20th!
New episodes every Friday at 11AM pic.twitter.com/jn1WptU1Hf
— Duff McKagan (@DuffMcKagan) March 19, 2020
