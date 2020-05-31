GUNS N' ROSES Bassist DUFF MCKAGAN: 'I Can't Understand What It's Like To Be A Racist White Dips**t'

GUNS N' ROSES bassist Duff McKagan has condemned institutional racism in the United States following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed in Minneapolis on Monday night by a police officer in an incident caught on camera. The officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck for nearly ten minutes while Floyd was handcuffed.
Earlier today, McKagan took to his Instagram to share a motif of a clenched black fist, and he included the following message: "Well..this cop on Black racism has to stop...but we've known this forever. I'm more and more stunned and sickened when I hear of this stuff continuously happening.
"I am not a black man..so I can't even pretend to understand what it's like....but even MORE, I can't understand what it's like to be a racist white dipshit. I don't get it. I will never 'get' it. Thankfully, I grew up different.
"Police training and vetting of new and old officers has to change radically. For starters...
"Peace to all of us. #justiceforgeorgefloyd"
The four police officers involved in the incident have been fired.
Chauvin, 44, was arrested late Friday morning and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Earlier in the month, GUNS N' ROSES postponed its summer 2020 North American stadium tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. The nearly two-month-long trek was scheduled to launch on July 4 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and run through August 26 on Missoula, Montana.
GUNS also recently postponed a string of summer European shows, while a spring South and Central American trek was pushed to the fall.
View this post on Instagram
COMMENTS
