GUNS N' ROSES' AXL ROSE Slams RAND PAUL For Attacking Kentucky's COVID-19 Restrictions

GUNS N' ROSES singer Axl Rose has broken his social media silence to blast Kentucky Senator Rand Paul for criticizing the measures the state is putting in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Andy Beshear warned residents that they would be forced to self-quarantine for 14 days if they attended an in-person Easter church service due to the risk of the spread of the coronavirus.

"We're having to take a new action, and I hoped that we wouldn't," Beshear said on Friday. "It's that any individual that's going to participate in a mass gathering of any type that we know about this weekend we're going to record license plates and provide it to local health departments. Local health departments are going to come to your door with an order for you to be quarantined for 14 days."

In response, Paul, who is recovering from coronavirus, tweeted: "Taking license plates at church? Quarantining someone for being Christian on Easter Sunday? Someone needs to take a step back here."

Paul's criticism did not sit well with Rose, took to his Twitter for the first time in months on Saturday night (April 11) to write: "Step bk? As usual Rand Paul needs to step off."

On March 22, Rand Paul became the first senator known to have tested positive for COVID-19. Paul's chief of staff later said that he "decided to get tested after attending an event where two individuals subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, even though he wasn't aware of any direct contact with either one of them."

The last time, Axl made headlines for one of his tweets was in February when he broke a three-month social media silence to once again bash the Trump administration. The GUNS N' ROSES frontman took to his Twitter account to share a photo of a New Hampshire voter wearing a hat that reads "Make The White House Great Again."

Rose has been extremely vocal in his distaste for the current U.S. president, having taken to Twitter a number of times in the past few years to slam Trump, his administration and his policies.

Back in November 2016, Rose condemned then-President-elect Donald Trump's choice for U.S. attorney general, and berated Trump for demanding an apology from the cast of the Broadway show "Hamilton" after then-Vice President-elect Mike Pence was booed when he attended the musical. One month later, Rose invited fans at a GUNS N' ROSES concert in Mexico City to beat the crap out of a large piñata designed to look like Trump.

In January 2018, Axl blasted the Trump administration as the "gold standard of what can be considered disgraceful." Nine months later, he urged his fans to go with Democrats in the midterm elections that year.

"As far as I'm concerned anyone can enjoy GNR 4 whatever reason n' there's truth 2 the saying 'u can't choose your fans' n' we're good w/that," he tweeted at the time. "Having said that my personal position is that the Trump administration along w/the majority of Republicans in Congress n' their donors that support him 4 their own agendas r doing r nation a disservice."

"We have an individual in the WH that will say n' do anything w/no regard for truth, ethics, morals or empathy of any kind, who says what's real is fake n' what's fake is real. Who will stop at nothing 4 power feeding off the anger n' resentment he sows 24/7 while constantly whining how whatever doesn't go his way is unfair," Rose wrote.

"Most of us in America have never experienced anything this obscene at this level in r lifetimes n' if we as a country don't wake up n' put an end 2 this nonsense now it's something we definitely will all pay hard 4 as time goes on," he warned.

Also in November 2018, when Trump blamed the "costly" California wildfires on "gross mismanagement of the forests," adding "Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!", Rose responded, writing: "Um...actually...it's a lack of federal funding that's at the 'root' of the purported forest mismanagement. Only a demented n' truly pathetic individual would twist that around n' use a tragedy to once again misrepresent facts for attempted public/political gain at other's expense"

