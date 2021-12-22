GUNS N' ROSES' Australian Arena Tour To Receive More Government Funding

Music promoter TEG Dainty has received another AUD $600,000 (approximately $432,000) in rescheduling assistance from the Australian government's Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) fund for GUNS N' ROSES' COVID-delayed tour of the country.

GUNS N' ROSES' Australian tour was initially scheduled to kick off last month, but was pushed back to November 2022 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In a statement in September, TEG Dainty CEO Paul Dainty said that his company "worked for months with the various state governments trying to create a safe environment so that the GUNS N' ROSES tour could proceed this year. Despite our best efforts, it recently became clear that we could not proceed in 2021 and it has taken time to finalize a plan where we could be confident of completing a national tour of Australia next year," he said. "This will be the biggest stadium rock tour of summer 2022 with hundreds of people on the road, a massive production and logistics involved."

Under the sixth batch of grants from RISE, 63 leading organizations across Australia are set to share in AUD $19.5 million.

Back in July, it was announced that TEG Dainty would receive AUD $750,000 under the fourth batch of grants from the $200 million RISE fund to assist with the GUNS N' ROSES tour of Australia.

GUNS N' ROSES last performed in Australia in early 2017 as part of the band's "Not In This Lifetime" tour. Those shows sold over 350,000 tickets, and guitarist Slash later promised fans that GUNS N' ROSES would return to Australia once again.

According to a news release from the government, the latest funding is creating a path to revival, supporting nearly 21,000 jobs and reaching over 600 locations, with more than half located in regional and remote Australia.

The support will flow immediately to arts and entertainment businesses to support activities such as festivals, concerts, tours, productions and events, which is needed now more than ever as we emerge from the pandemic.

Slash and his bandmates played the final show of their "We're F'N Back" run on October 4 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

"We're F'N Back!" came on the heels of the "Not In This Lifetime" run that became the No. 3 highest-grossing tour in the history of Billboard Boxscore.

As previously reported, GUNS N' ROSES will release a new four-song EP, "Hard Skool", on February 25, 2022. The effort, which is exclusive to the GUNS N' ROSES official store, contains the two new songs the band released in the last two months — the title track and "Absurd" (stylized as "ABSUЯD") — as well as live versions of "Don't Cry" and "You're Crazy".

