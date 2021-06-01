GUNS N' ROSES Announces Summer 2021 U.S. Tour With MAMMOTH WVH

GUNS N' ROSES has announced the rescheduled dates for its U.S. tour. According to Rolling Stone, the trek will now kick off on July 31, 2021, at Hersheypark Stadium and will run through early October with a two-night run at the Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood, Florida. Support on the tour will come from Wolfgang Van Halen's new band MAMMOTH WVH.

Tickets for the rescheduled dates are on sale now via GUNS N' ROSES' web site. Tickets for the new dates will be on sale beginning Friday, June 4 at 12:00 p.m. local time.

GUNS N' ROSES 2021 tour dates:

July 31 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium*

Aug. 03 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Aug. 05 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 08 - Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

Aug. 11 - Fargo, ND @ FargoDome

Aug. 13 - Missoula, MT @ Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Aug. 16 - Commerce City, CO @ DICK’S Sporting Goods Park

Aug. 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium

Aug. 22 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center*

Aug. 25 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose*

Aug. 27 - Las Vegas, NV @ Venue to be announced*

Aug. 30 - Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena*

Sep. 01 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center*

Sep. 04 - Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley^

Sep. 08 - Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium*

Sep. 11 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

Sep. 12 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

Sep. 16 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Sep. 18 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest

Sep. 21 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center*

Sep. 23 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center*

Sep. 26 - Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena*

Sep. 29 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena*

Oct. 02 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live Arena*

Oct. 03 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live Arena*

* New tour dates

^ Festival date (MAMMOTH WVH not performing)

In 2019, GUNS N' ROSES' "Not In This Lifetime" tour became the No. 3 highest-grossing tour in the history of Billboard Boxscore.

"Not in This Lifetime" featured classic-lineup members Slash (guitar), Duff McKagan (bass) and Axl Rose (vocals) backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

GUNS kicked off its long-rumored and long-awaited reunion tour with an April 2016 club show in Hollywood and appearances in Las Vegas and at California's Coachella festival.

The band is now reportedly working on a new studio album — the first under the GUNS banner since 2008's "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Rose, Slash and McKagan since 1993.

MAMMOTH WVH's self-titled debut album will be released on June 11 via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records. Wolfgang wrote all the songs and performed all of the instrumentation and vocals on the LP.

MAMMOTH WVH made its television performance debuts of the first single "Distance" in February as an electric performance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and an exclusive acoustic arrangement on NBC's "Today".

Last November, Wolfgang confirmed that he asked his father, legendary VAN HALEN guitarist Eddie Van Halen, for permission to use the MAMMOTH WVH band name for his solo project. MAMMOTH WVH is a nod to family history — Eddie and Alex Van Halen's band was called MAMMOTH when singer David Lee Roth first joined it in 1974.

Photo credit: Katarina Benzova

