GUNS N' ROSES Announces Summer 2020 North American Stadium Tour

GUNS N' ROSES has announced North American dates as part of its epic 2020 worldwide stadium tour this summer. The powerhouse performers will bring their uninhibited signature sound and dominance to millions of fans across the globe starting this March in Mexico City. The colossal GUNS N' ROSES 2020 tour will steamroll through Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Lisbon, London, Prague and so many more. GN'R will be the first-ever rock band to perform at the long-awaited Los Angeles SoFi Stadium and will hit MetLife Stadium on the opposite coast, home of the New York Giants and New York Jets.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the GUNS N' ROSES 2020 tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 4 at 12 p.m. local time until Thursday, February 6 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment. In Canada, American Express Card Members will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets starting Tuesday, February 4 at 12 p.m. local time until Thursday, February 6 at 10 p.m. local time.

Tickets go on sale to the general public for North American dates starting Friday, February 7 at 12 p.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Tickets are on sale now for previously announced Latin America, South America, and European dates.

Newly announced North American tour dates:

Jul. 04 - Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

Jul. 08 - Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

Jul. 11 - Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

Jul. 13 - Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Jul. 16 - Washington, DC – Nationals Park

Jul. 18 - East Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium

Jul. 21 - Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Jul. 24 - Minneapolis, MN – Target Field

Jul. 26 - Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Jul. 29 - Denver, CO – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

Aug. 02 - Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

Aug. 05 - San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

Aug. 08 - Los Angeles, CA – Sofi Stadium

Aug. 12 - Atlanta, GA – Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Aug. 15 - Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18 - Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Aug. 21 - Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

Aug. 23 - Fargo, ND – FargoDome

Aug. 26 - Missoula, MT – Grizzly Stadium

GUNS N' ROSES' "Not In This Lifetime" tour, which began four years ago, recently became the No. 3 highest-grossing tour in the history of Billboard Boxscore.

Launched in April 2016, "Not in This Lifetime" features classic-lineup members Slash, Duff McKagan and singer Axl Rose backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

About 70 people travel with the "Not In This Lifetime" show in addition to the truck drivers; that number goes upwards of five hundred, including the local workers, by show date once catering, security, etc. are factored in, according to the GN'R tour's production manager, Dale "Opie" Skjerseth.

GUNS kicked off its long-rumored and long-awaited reunion tour with a club show in Hollywood and appearances in Las Vegas and at California's Coachella festival.

The band is now reportedly going to work on a new studio album — the first under the GUNS banner since 2008's "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Rose, Slash and McKagan since 1993.

Photo credit: Katarina Benzova