GUNS N' ROSES Announces July 2021 North American Tour Dates

The rescheduled dates for GUNS N' ROSES' North American stadium tour have been announced.

The nearly two-month-long trek, which was scheduled to launch on July 4 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and run through August 26 on Missoula, Montana, was postponed in May due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

The new tour, which will now take place in July 2021, will only include 13 dates. According to the band, "routing and venue availability issues" have forced the cancelation of six of the shows: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; San Francisco, California; Atlanta, Georgia; Tampa, Florida; Arlington, Texas; and Indianapolis, Indiana.

The 2021 concerts kick off July 10 with an appearance at Milwaukee's Summerfest and wrap up on August 19 at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

GUNS N' ROSES said in a statement: "Hey Gunners, our 2020 North American tour dates are being rescheduled to Summer 2021. The trek begins July 10th, 2021 in Milwaukee, WI at Summerfest and will make stops throughout the US and Canada all Summer, before wrapping in Los Angeles, CA on August 19, 2021. Among these stops, many of our existing 2020 shows will move to a new date at the same venue, while unfortunately a select few will need to be canceled due to routing and venue availability issues that developed during the postponement process. We thank everyone for their patience during this difficult time and look forward to performing for you all next year."

GUNS N' ROSES 2021 North American tour dates:

Jul. 10 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

Jul. 13 - Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

Jul. 16 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

Jul. 18 - Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

Jul. 21 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Jul. 24 - Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

Jul. 26 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

Jul. 03 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Jul. 05 - East Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium

Jul. 11 - Fargo, ND @ Fargodome

Jul. 13 - Missoula, MT @ Washington Grizzly Stadium

Jul. 16 - Denver, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

Jul. 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium

GUNS N' ROSES' "Not In This Lifetime" tour, which began four years ago, recently became the No. 3 highest-grossing tour in the history of Billboard Boxscore.

Launched in April 2016, "Not in This Lifetime" featured classic-lineup members Slash, Duff McKagan and singer Axl Rose backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

GUNS kicked off its long-rumored and long-awaited reunion tour with a club show in Hollywood and appearances in Las Vegas and at California's Coachella festival.

The band is now reportedly working on a new studio album — the first under the GUNS banner since 2008's "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Rose, Slash and McKagan since 1993.

Photo credit: Katarina Benzova

