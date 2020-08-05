GUNS N' ROSES Announces 2021 European Tour

GUNS N' ROSES has announced the rescheduled dates for its European tour.
The band was originally slated to tour Europe earlier this year, but was forced to postpone the shows due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, GUNS N' ROSES has revealed a new set of dates for the trek, kicking off in Lisbon, Portugal on June 2, 2021 and wrapping up on June 30, 2021 in Munich. Germany.
The band said in a statement: "Hey Gunners, picking up where we left off last week, most of our 2020 European Tour dates are being rescheduled to June of 2021. The dates kick off in Lisbon, Portugal on June 2nd, 2021.
"Unfortunately, due to routing and venue availability issues that developed during the postponement process a select few shows were not able to be rescheduled and have been cancelled.
"We are forever grateful for your understanding and continued support during these unprecedented times. We are looking forward to getting back on stage."
GUNS N' ROSES 2021 tour dates:
Jun. 02 - Passeio Maritimo de Alges, Lisbon, Portugal
Jun. 05 - Estadio Benito Villamarín, Seville, Spain
Jun. 12 - Nygatan 27, Solvesborg, Sweden
Jun. 18 - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK
Jun. 19 - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK
Jun. 22 - Marlay Park, Dublin, Ireland
Jun. 24 - Green, Glasgow, Scotland
Jun. 30 - Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany
Last month, GUNS N' ROSES announced the rescheduled dates for its North American stadium tour.
GUNS N' ROSES' "Not In This Lifetime" tour, which began four years ago, recently became the No. 3 highest-grossing tour in the history of Billboard Boxscore.
Launched in April 2016, "Not in This Lifetime" featured classic-lineup members Slash, Duff McKagan and singer Axl Rose backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.
GUNS kicked off its long-rumored and long-awaited reunion tour with a club show in Hollywood and appearances in Las Vegas and at California's Coachella festival.
The band is now reportedly working on a new studio album — the first under the GUNS banner since 2008's "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Rose, Slash and McKagan since 1993.
Photo credit: Katarina Benzova
European tour dates rescheduled ? pic.twitter.com/zMuHPr36Vd
— Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) August 4, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).