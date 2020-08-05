GUNS N' ROSES Announces 2021 European Tour

GUNS N' ROSES has announced the rescheduled dates for its European tour.

The band was originally slated to tour Europe earlier this year, but was forced to postpone the shows due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, GUNS N' ROSES has revealed a new set of dates for the trek, kicking off in Lisbon, Portugal on June 2, 2021 and wrapping up on June 30, 2021 in Munich. Germany.

The band said in a statement: "Hey Gunners, picking up where we left off last week, most of our 2020 European Tour dates are being rescheduled to June of 2021. The dates kick off in Lisbon, Portugal on June 2nd, 2021.

"Unfortunately, due to routing and venue availability issues that developed during the postponement process a select few shows were not able to be rescheduled and have been cancelled.

"We are forever grateful for your understanding and continued support during these unprecedented times. We are looking forward to getting back on stage."

GUNS N' ROSES 2021 tour dates:

Jun. 02 - Passeio Maritimo de Alges, Lisbon, Portugal

Jun. 05 - Estadio Benito Villamarín, Seville, Spain

Jun. 12 - Nygatan 27, Solvesborg, Sweden

Jun. 18 - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Jun. 19 - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Jun. 22 - Marlay Park, Dublin, Ireland

Jun. 24 - Green, Glasgow, Scotland

Jun. 30 - Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany

Last month, GUNS N' ROSES announced the rescheduled dates for its North American stadium tour.

GUNS N' ROSES' "Not In This Lifetime" tour, which began four years ago, recently became the No. 3 highest-grossing tour in the history of Billboard Boxscore.

Launched in April 2016, "Not in This Lifetime" featured classic-lineup members Slash, Duff McKagan and singer Axl Rose backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

GUNS kicked off its long-rumored and long-awaited reunion tour with a club show in Hollywood and appearances in Las Vegas and at California's Coachella festival.

The band is now reportedly working on a new studio album — the first under the GUNS banner since 2008's "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Rose, Slash and McKagan since 1993.

Photo credit: Katarina Benzova

