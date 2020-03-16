GUNS N' ROSES Announce Rescheduled Central/South American Tour Dates

GUNS N' ROSES have announced the rescheduled dates for their recently postponed Central and South American tour. The trek, which was originally slated to take place in March and April, was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic which has brought the worldwide concert industry to a near-complete standstill. The new shows will take place in November and December, with all original tickets honored for the rescheduled dates.
GUNS N' ROSES tweeted out a link to the tour page on the band's official web site and included the following message: "GNR fam, we're announcing new rescheduled #GNR2020 tour dates. Hold onto your tickets, see you soon"
Rescheduled tour dates:
Nov. 08 - Punta Cana, Dominican Republic - Hard Rock Hotel And Casino
Nov. 15 - San Jose, Costa Rica - Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
Nov. 18 - Guatemala City, Guatemala - Estadio Cementos Progreso
Nov. 21 - Quito, Ecuador - Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa
Nov. 24 - Lima, Peru - Estadio Universidad San Marcos
Nov. 27 - Santiago, Chile - Lollaplaooza
Dec. 04 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza
Dec. 06 - Bogota, Colombia - Estereo Picnic
GUNS N' ROSES' "Not In This Lifetime" tour, which began four years ago, recently became the No. 3 highest-grossing tour in the history of Billboard Boxscore.
Launched in April 2016, "Not in This Lifetime" features classic-lineup members Slash, Duff McKagan and singer Axl Rose backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.
GUNS kicked off its long-rumored and long-awaited reunion tour with a club show in Hollywood and appearances in Las Vegas and at California's Coachella festival.
The band is now reportedly going to work on a new studio album — the first under the GUNS banner since 2008's "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Rose, Slash and McKagan since 1993.
— Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) March 16, 2020
