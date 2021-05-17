GUNS N' ROSES And FOO FIGHTERS Among Headliners Of This Year's BOTTLEROCK Festival

GUNS N' ROSES and FOO FIGHTERS are among the headliners of this year's BottleRock Napa Valley festival.

Over 80 musical acts, including Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy and RUN THE JEWELS, will perform at the three-day music, wine, craft brew and culinary event, which will take place at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa on September 3-5, 2021.

"We're thrilled to be bringing live music back to the Napa Valley this fall, arguably the most beautiful time of the year in wine country," said Dave Graham of BottleRock Napa Valley. "We are happy to reward our loyal fans with a lineup that once again features a wide variety of genres, combining legendary performers with up-and-coming bands and some of the most-talked-about artists in the world."

Three-day festival tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. PDT on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at BottleRockNapaValley.com. The 2021 BottleRock Napa Valley single-day lineup will be announced Monday, May 24 and single-day tickets will go on sale Thursday, May 27.

One of the most innovative and enjoyable festivals in the U.S., BottleRock Napa Valley features an unparalleled combination of the world's biggest bands and artists alongside the hottest up-and-coming music acts.

All 2020 tickets are valid for the September dates. To pre-register, obtain 3-day tickets or learn ticket return options, please visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com. Ticket quantities are extremely limited; fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early.

Three-day general admission tickets are $369/pp, three-day VIP tickets are $849/pp, three-day Skydeck and three-day Marriott Bonvoy + American Express VIP Viewing Suite tickets are $1599/pp, and three-day Platinum tickets are $4350/pp. American Express Card Members can purchase three-day tickets before the general public beginning Monday, May 17, at 10:00 a.m. PDT, while supplies last.

BottleRock Napa Valley also presents its legendary Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, showcasing a unique mashup of cooking demonstrations with renowned chefs, celebrities, performers and rock stars. Details will be announced at a later date.

BottleRock Napa Valley will follow all local and state COVID-19 health and safety guidelines required at the time of the festival to offer a safe festival experience.