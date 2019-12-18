GUNS N' ROSES Adds Second 2020 London Stadium Show Due To Phenomenal Demand

Due to high demand, GUNS N' ROSES has added a second show in London to its recently announced European tour. The new London date at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is scheduled for May 30 — one day after the previously announced concert at the same venue.

A statement about the U.K. shows reads: "The event marks the first live music concert to be staged at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since the venue opened in April this year and the two nights will be the only dates that the band will be performing their enormous and beloved catalogue of hits in the U.K."

Tickets are on sale now through Live Nation.

GUNS N' ROSES' "Not In This Lifetime" tour, which began three and a half years ago, recently became the No. 3 highest-grossing tour in the history of Billboard Boxscore.

Launched in April 2016, "Not in This Lifetime" features classic-lineup members Slash, Duff McKagan and singer Axl Rose backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

About 70 people travel with the "Not In This Lifetime" show in addition to the truck drivers; that number goes upwards of five hundred, including the local workers, by show date once catering, security, etc. are factored in, according to the GN'R tour's production manager, Dale "Opie" Skjerseth.

GUNS kicked off its long-rumored and long-awaited reunion tour with a club show in Hollywood and appearances in Las Vegas and at California's Coachella festival.

GUNS N' ROSES will perform at the second Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, set to take place January 30 through February 1 at American Airlines Arena in Miami. GUNS N' ROSES will headline on January 31.

The band is now reportedly going to work on a new studio album — the first under the GUNS banner since 2008's "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Rose, Slash and McKagan since 1993.

