Guitarist CHRIS SANDERS Confirms Exit From RATT

February 19, 2020 0 Comments

Guitarist Chris Sanders has confirmed his exit from RATT.

Sanders joined RATT in 2018 after the departure of original axeman Warren DeMartini. He spent most of the last two years playing sporadic shows with the band's most recent lineup, which also featured singer Stephen Pearcy, bassist Juan Croucier, drummer Pete Holmes (BLACK 'N BLUE, RATT'S JUAN CROUCIER) and guitarist Jordan Ziff (RAZER).

Two days after Metal Sludge reported a rumor that Sanders had been dismissed from the veteran hard rock act, Chris released a statement to Mike Gaube's Headbangers announcing his retirement from the music industry.

He wrote: "At the beginning of the year, I sent an email to [RATT's] management that I would not be renewing my contract for 2020. After playing music in some form for 25 years, I've retired from the industry."

Sanders's statement comes just one day after Pearcy said in a radio interview that Chris was "missing in action."

Speaking with Cameron Buchholtz of the KATT Rock 100.5 FM radio station, the singer said about Chris: He's a little M.I.A. right now, so… It's not concerning at all — it's not a big issue."

RATT has not yet announced a replacement for Sanders.

The band is rumored to be joining forces with Tom Keifer, SKID ROW and SLAUGHTER for a U.S. tour this summer, with the official announcement expected next Monday, February 24.

RATT — featuring Pearcy, Croucier and DeMartini — played a number of shows in 2017 after reforming a year earlier in the midst of a highly publiced legal battle with drummer Bobby Blotzer over the rights to the RATT name. They were joined at the gigs by ex-QUIET RIOT guitarist Carlos Cavazo, who played on RATT's last studio album, 2010's "Infestation", and drummer Jimmy DeGrasso, who previously played with Y&T, WHITE LION and MEGADETH, among others.

